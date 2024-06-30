The 14 Hibs stars facing key decisions during the summer transfer window

A big summer lies ahead for Hibs as David Gray settles into life in the Easter Road hotseat.

There is no doubt last season could only be described as underwhelming and a disappointment after former boss Nick Montgomery could only lead the club to an eighth placed finish in the Premiership and efforts to find success in three separate cup competitions went unrewarded.

But with Montgomery’s reign now consigned to the history books and Gray now guiding the fortunes at Easter Road, several major decisions lie in wait as the new boss looks to boost his squad ahead of his first season in charge.

New signings have arrived in the form of Club Brugge keeper Josef Bursik and defensive duo Warren O’Hora and Marvin Ekpiteta and a number of departures have already been confirmed.