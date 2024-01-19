Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Scottish Cup fourth round takes place this weekend with Hibs taking on Forfar FC and Hearts set to enjoy an Edinburgh clash against Spartans.

The January transfer window has seen plenty of speculation pervade the Scottish air with Lawrence Shankland a reported key target for clubs both north and south of the border. However, pen to any contract is yet to be completed and the Jambos have made just one addition to the squad as they welcomed Wolves star Dexter Lembikisa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up

Similarly, the Hibees have made few alterations at present, only recently welcoming Myziane Maolida. However, with over two weeks left to go, here is the latest news from Hibs and Hearts' Premiership rivals...

Matt O'Riley vs Dundee at Dens Park

La Liga and Serie A battle for Celtic star

Celtic are braced for a huge bid from shock La Liga leaders Girona for Matt O'Riley during this month's transfer window - with Inter Milan also keen on the midfielder (Scottish Sun).

O'Riley has been attracting an increasing amount of interest from around Europe for quite some time but with his contract still tied until 2027, Brendan Rodgers is in a commanding position. The Hoops boss will hope to keep the 23-year-old Danish international until at least the summer but with his price tag currently set by some pundits at £30 million, it may not be long before the goalscoring sensation is on the move.

Both Bologna and Leeds had bids rejected last summer with Inter Milan now set to rival Girona for the English-born star's signature. It was also reported that another nameless La Liga side were also monitoring the situation. Hoops assistant John Kennedy admitted that the Celtic Park side do have a contingency plan for it - and when - the 23-year-old moves on.

EFL playmaker returns to Scotland

Motherwell have moved to land Scott Fraser on loan from Charlton Athletic, with the playmaker keen to make a return to Scotland for family reasons (Daily Record).

The Well boss Stuart Kettlewell has reportedly made his pitch to try and strike a deal with the English League One outfit and it is said that the 28-year-old, who has enjoyed spells at Dundee United, Burton, Ipswich Town and MK Dons, would also be keen for the Fir Park move.

While there have been other more lucrative offers in England, Fraser wishes to return to Scotland. Kettlewell has been forced into the market for a midfielder after Callum Slattery was ruled out for the season. It was also reported that the Well boss held talks with out-of-favour Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday.

Ex-Ibrox boss confirmed as EFL side's second choice

Michael Beale was not Sunderland's first choice to replace Tony Mowbray - the Championship club turned to the ex-Rangers manager when a deal for Will Still of Reims could not be done (Scottish Sun).

Beale was axed from Ibrox after leaving the side 11 points adrift of Celtic and took over at Sunderland just two months later. Fans soon voiced their concern over the appointment as the ex-Rangers boss first game in charge ended in 3-0 defeat to Coventry City at home.