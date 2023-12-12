Rangers eye Premier League star as Liverpool set for Aberdeen decision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's only a few weeks until the January transfer window opens up with both Hibs and Hearts desperate to pounce on the emerging talent. While Hibs currently sit in fourth, their Edinburgh rivals have fallen to sixth place in the league after two recent defeats to Rangers and Aberdeen.

Injuries have recently plagued the Jambos but with the long-term concerns finally making their returns, the upcoming transfer season may not be quite as hectic as it could have been. Hibs, on the other hand, will be closely monitoring Will Fish's situation as they hope to keep a hold of the Manchester United loanee for as long as possible.

Here is all the latest news from Hibs and Hearts' Premiership rivals with the January transfer window looming...

Liverpool set for Dons recall

Liverpool could also recall English centre-back Rhys Williams, 22, from his loan spell at Aberdeen as Jurgen Klopp looks solve his defensive injury crisis (Mail).

Williams, 22, is yet to make a single first-team appearance for the Dons following a troubling back injury which seemed to spread to his calves. It is thought, however, that a return could ‘ease the burden’ on Jurgen Klopp’s defensive ranks following a season-ending injury to Joel Matip.

But there is little chance of him taking a place in the first-team squad, particularly if Nat Phillips also heads back to Merseyside after a difficult stint with Celtic.

More feasible is that a new loan will be sought for Williams, who played a vital role in the injury-ravaged 2020/21 season but has now dropped down the pecking order

Dundee’s transfer plan revealed

Another player who could be recalled by the Reds down south is Owen Beck. It is reported that Dundee are "in the middle of discussions" with Liverpool over ensuring the full-back sees out his season-long loan at Dens Park (The Courier)

“We are in the middle of discussions,” Docherty revealed.“There is no confirmation of that just now but we are in discussions.”

Beck has been a standout star for the newly promoted side but was missing from the weekend’s defeat to Rangers due to injury. Part of his loan deal was that he would be recalled back to Anfield in January but with Antonio Portales a major injury concern, Docherty will be keen to keep the Welsh U21 international for as long as possible.

Rangers eye Premier League star

Rangers are monitoring Mason Holgate as parent club Everton consider recalling the defender from his Southampton loan move (The Sun)

The Toffees defender, 27, made his last outing - only his second start - in a man-of-the-match display against West Brom last month but it is now understood that Sean Dyche’s side want the rising star - who can play both in defence or midfield - to be playing more regularly.