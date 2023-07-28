The new Premiership season is just over a week away as Hearts and Hibs put the finishing touches to their preparations for the league campaign.

Both clubs have been active in the transfer market during the close-season and will have high hopes they can improve on their performances last season when they secured a place in European competition. But they are far from the only clubs to have enjoyed productive summers as a number of league rivals continue their own transfer business with the new campaign rapidly approaching.

Rangers conclude big money move for Brazilian striker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers have continued to strengthen their forward line ahead of the new season after they completed the signing of Feyenoord striker Danilo Pereira Da Silva.

Danilo has signed a five-year deal with Rangers after agreeing a transfer from Feyenoord.

The former Ajax and FC Twente frontman has moved to Ibrox in a reported £7million deal and has put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal after agreeing to become Michael Beale’s eighth summer signing and his third at the top end of the pitch.

The 24-year-old revealed his determination to ‘repay the love’ that he has been shown by Rangers after they remained persistant in their attempts to conclude a deal.

He told the club website: “I’m super happy. I can’t wait to start playing at Ibrox in front of the supporters. I am so in love already with the club and I’m excited to be part of the Rangers team. It’s time to get to work and I hope that I can repay the love that they have shown to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers manager Michael Beale admitted the deal had been a long time in the making and revealed his satisfaction over his latest summer addition.

“The discussions were ongoing for some time, so I am delighted that we finally have him at our club,” he explained.

“Danilo really wanted this move and has a strong belief in the plan that we have for him and for the team moving forward - this was key in the negotiations as he really pushed to join Rangers. We wish him every success here at Rangers.”

Former Celtic prospect linked with Blackburn Rovers move

Blackburn Rovers are considering a move for former Celtic prospect Karamoko Dembele.

Karamoko Dembele has joined Brest in France. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report in French outlet L’Equipe has suggested the English Championship club are monitored the progress of the young forward ‘closely’ after he impressed during 17 appearances for Brest last season. The 20-year-old left Celtic last summer after making 10 season appearances but never really hit the heights that were expected from him during his time in the club’s academy.

Aberdeen agree deal for Serbian defender

Aberdeen are reportedly closing in on a deal for Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic.

The Daily Record have claimed the Dons have agreed an undisclosed six-figure fee with Novi Pazar after he was identified by scouting staff over the last six months. The 23-year-old will now undergo a medical after agreeing personal terms - although the move remains subject to a work permit being issued. Aberdeen hope to get the go-ahead to formally complete the deal in time for Rubezic to feature in next weekend’s season opener against Livingston.

Dundee land Sierra Leone international on loan

Dundee’s preparations for their Premiership return have continued with the loan signing of Forest Green Rovers striker Amadou Bakayoko.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Tony Docherty has been extremely active in the transfer market since his side claimed the Championship title last season and the Sierra Leone international has become his eleventh new addition of the summer after he agreed to a season-long deal at Dens Park.