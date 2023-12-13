Latest news from Hibs and Hearts' Scottish Premiership rivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's only a couple of weeks until the January transfer window opens with both Hibs and Hearts setting their sights on potential incoming talent. While Steven Naismith is hoping to deepen the squad both in the right-back position and up front, Nick Montgomery has taken to scouting the talent within the A-League.

While Hearts had been sitting pretty on a run of four successive wins, two recent defeats sees them now sixth in the league while Hibs have jumped up to take fourth place in the Scottish Premiership.

Ahead of this weekend's action, where Hearts head through to Parkhead and Hibs face St Johnstone, here is the latest news from the Scottish Premiership...

Rangers star plans exit

Rangers will not pay over the odds and could even consider loan signings when the transfer window opens next month, with manager Philippe Clement targeting a left-back, with Ridvan Yilmaz reportedly told he can find a new club, and a new striker with Danilo now injured and facing a substantial period on the sidelines. (Football Scotland).

It has been reported that the Ibrox side hopes to add to the two positions as Clement carves out his own players to add to the squad inherited from Michael Beale. Ridvan Yilmaz has reportedly been told he can leave the club should any interested come forward which leaves Borna Barisic the only natural left-sided defender.

Yilmaz was already linked with a return to his homeland in July and those rumours could swirl up again with the latest shift around in squad priorities.

Aberdeen transfer priority revealed

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows wants to get Bojan Miovski, who is being tracked by Celtic and who are weighing up a big-money January offer, tied down on a new contract beyond the 24-year-old North Macedonia striker's current deal, which ends in 2026 (Press and Journal).

As reported by Press and Journal, Burrows said of his side's star striker: "We would love to extend Bojan’s stay at Aberdeen. We are not naive enough to think that with the quality Bojan has got and if he continues to play at the level he is at, scoring goals and impressing at international level, then that is going to alert, if it hasn’t already, big clubs with big budgets.

“What we want to try and do is to keep Bojan here as long as we can. At a point, Bojan will leave the club because all players leave at some point then we hope to get maximum value.

“Clearly, the contract situation, the more length you have on a contract the more value you can drive. “It doesn’t mean Bojan signing a new contract rules everyone out from buying him. But it might make it more valuable for us and potentially Bojan as well."

Europe sets sight on Celtic starlet

Juventus and Monaco have joined a list of European clubs interested in signing Rocco Vata in January or the summer, with both scheduling talks with the 18-year-old Celtic winger's representatives for the coming weeks as they seek a cut-price £340,000 deal in cross-border compensation. (Football Scotland)

The news site has reported there has, despite some previous reports on the contrary, been no new contract extension tabled by Celtic for the playmaker, leading to much speculation an exit is impending.