The latest news from across the Premiership.

Scotland international Nathan Patterson could see a potential return to Rangers blocked by English Premier League club Everton.

The 23-year-old came through the academy system at Ibrox before going on to make 27 senior appearances and was part of the squad that claimed the Premiership title in 2021. Patterson departed to join Everton in January 2022 in a deal that was reportedly worth around £16m - but he has struggled to find consistent game-time during his time at Goodison Park after suffering groin and thigh problems over the last two years.

Recent reports have suggested the 15-times capped Scotland international could well return to Rangers on loan before the end of the January transfer window - but Toffees manager Sean Dyche has stressed such a move could only take place in he was able to find a replacement.

Speaking earlier this week, the Toffees boss said: “At the end of the day, our situation here is that we certainly will not be letting anyone go unless we need to. Unless, of course, we can swap and change. We want to keep the squad, we have had injuries and been very stretched. We are certainly not looking to have players going out."

Celtic ‘invincible’ left without a club

A former Celtic star is on the hunt for a new club after becoming a free agent earlier this week.

Dedryck Boyata became a favourite during a four-year stay at Celtic Park as he formed part of a highly successful Hoops side. After joining the club in a £1.5m deal from Manchester City during the summer of 2015, the Belgian defender became a four-time Premiership champion and won both the League Cup and Scottish Cup on two occasions. After leaving Celtic in May 2019, Boyata went on to spend time with German club Hertha Berlin before returning to Belgium with Club Brugge in August 2022. After making just 26 appearances in all competitions, the defender slipped out of favour and has now been released within the opening week of the January transfer window.

A club statement read: "Dedryck Boyata and Club Brugge decided today to terminate their contract by mutual agreement. Boyata (34) came over from the German club Hertha BSC in August 2022. The defender eventually played 26 games for Club in which he scored 1 goal."