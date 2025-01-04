Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are all the latest January transfer window updates concerning Scotland national team stars including Liverpool’s Ben Doak.

The January transfer window is now open and it already looks like there could be plenty of movement happening for some of Scotland’s top footballers.

Several members of Steve Clarke’s team are at the centre of transfer speculation and more than one could be in line for a big move before the month is over. Here are the latest transfer news stories involving Scotland national team players:

Liverpool ‘reject’ Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace bids for Ben Doak

Liverpool have rejected offers from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Ipswich for Scotland winger Ben Doak, according to The Athletic. The offers made are said to be in the region of £16m.

The 19-year old is currently on loan at EFL Championship side Middlesbrough. He made his senior debut for Scotland against Poland in September and featured in all of their UEFA Nations League matches for a total of six senior caps so far.

Everton confirm plans for former Rangers full back

Per the Liverpool Echo, defender Nathan Patterson is not likely to leave Everton during this transfer window unless the Toffees can find a suitable alternative to bring in. Head coach Sean Dyche was speaking to the press.

He said: “At the end of the day, our situation here is that we certainly will not be letting anyone go unless we need to. Unless, of course, we can swap and change. We want to keep the squad, we have had injuries and been very stretched. We are certainly not looking to have players going out.”

Ex Aberdeen star could make massive switch to Serie A champions

Inter Milan are said to be ‘eyeing up’ Scotland star Lewis Ferguson. That’s according to website L'Interista, as reported by the Daily Record.

Ferguson is coming off the back of a lengthy absence through injury which has seen him miss out on several Scotland national team fixtures. Prior to his injury his performances for Bologna has seemingly caught the eye of several top clubs across Europe.

St Johnstone want to sign Liverpool defender

St Johnstone have ‘thrown their hat into the ring’to sign Liverpool and Scotland right-back Calvin Ramsay on loan, reports The Courier. The former Aberdeen man spent the first half of the season with Wigan Athletic.

Things have not worked out well for the 21-year old, who has one Scotland cap to his name so far, as injuries have plagued him since making a £4 million move to Anfield in 2022. He has had loan spells with Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers and the aforementioned Wigan Athletic.

Scotland keeper not thinking about new contract just now

As reported by the Edinburgh Evening News yesterday, Craig Gordon says it is too early to be discussing him potentially extending his contract with Hearts. The now 42-year old is out of contract in the summer but his current focus is fully on helping steer the club away from a Scottish Premiership relegation battle.

Gordon returned between the sticks for Scotland in recent Nations League matches due to the absence of Norwich’s Angus Gunn. You can read the full interview with the Jambos’ stopper here.

Latest on Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney’s sensational Celtic return

Finally, Celtic will apparently confirm the signing of Kieran Tierney from Arsenal in the next seven days. The defender is seemingly close to agreeing a pre-contract deal to re-join his former club, per The Scottish Sun.

It has been almost six years since the 27-year old moved to North London from the Hoops in a deal worth £25 million. He is another who Scotland have missed due to ongoing injury issues.