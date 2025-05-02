Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everything you need to know ahead of the final fixtures in the Championship season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The make up of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season will become clearer when the final fixtures of the Scottish Championship season take place on Friday night.

A tense evening lies in wait at the top end of the second tier after leaders Falkirk stumbled towards the finish line in their title race and allowed Livingston to close on them ahead of the final round of fixtures. Two of the three play-off places have been secured but the final spot is still up for grabs as the likes of Ayr United, Patrick Thistle and Raith Rovers look to join the champion back in the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk manager John McGlynn will lead his side to back-to-back titles with a victory over Hamilton on Friday night. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

At the opposite end of the table, the relegation battle has already been settled after Hamilton Academical’s relegation was confirmed by their 15-point deduction and Airdrieonians will take part in the League One play-offs as they will end the regular season second from bottom in the table no matter what happens on Friday night.

Here is everything you need to know about what lies in wait in the Championship on Friday night.

Who can win the Championship title and who is in contention for a play-off place?

Falkirk goalscorer Barney Stewart and his team-mate Tom Lang celebrate after the 3-0 William Hill Championship victory over Airdrieonians on Tuesday evening (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Falkirk have the title in one hand even though they are level on points with second placed Livingston. Despite a recent blip consisting of one draw and two consecutive losses, the Bairns are strong favourites to be crowned champions as they take on bottom of the table Hamilton, who are already preparing for life in League One next season. Livingston will hope to take advantage of any more unexpected slip-ups from the frontrunners and they will be crowned as champions if their points return from their home game with Partick is better than Falkirk claim from their meeting with Hamilton.

Falkirk or Livingston, whoever doesn’t win the title, will take one of the three play-off places and they will be joined by Scott Brown’s Ayr United after they secured third spot in recent weeks. However, the third and final play-off spot is still up for grabs. Partick currently sit in fourth place ahead of their visit to Livingston - but they have Raith Rovers sat just two points behind them. Barry Robson’s men visit Queens Park on Friday night and must claim a win and hope Partick fall to a defeat in their game at the Almondvale Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How does the Championship relegation picture look ahead of Friday night’s games?

Hamilton, as already stated, have been relegated into League One and will round off a disappointing season at title favourites Falkirk. Airdrieonians, who host Ayr United on Friday, will finish second bottom whatever happens and will enter the League One play-offs.

What are the final day fixtures in the Scottish Championship?

Falkirk v Hamilton Academical, Livingston v Partick Thistle, Queen's Park v Raith Rovers, Airdrieonians v Ayr United, Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic (all 7.45pm kick-offs)

Are any Scottish Championship final day fixtures broadcast live on television?

Yes, two fixtures will be broadcast live by the BBC and there is no surprise to discover they be involve clubs in the title race. The game between current leaders Falkirk and already relegated Hamilton Academical will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland and second placed Livingston’s home game with play-off contenders Partick Thistle will be shown via the BBC iPlayer.

Your next football read: Michael McIndoe: Let's all play our part in getting Edinburgh City into League One