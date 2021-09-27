SWPL: Hibs and Hearts warm up for Edinburgh derby with defeats to Celtic and Rangers

Hibernian Women head coach Dean Gibson and defender Siobhan Hunter were disappointed with the late defeat to Celtic (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

After a goalless first half at the Penny Cars Stadium in Airdrie, the Glasgow side opened the scoring through a fine Sarah Harkes strike.

However, Colette Cavanagh's rocket with ten minutes left looked to have rescued a point for the Hibees only for Charlie Wellings to deny the Capital outfit with a late winner.

Defender Siobhan Hunter said: "It's tough to take and to lose a goal in that manner is unacceptable so we need to learn from that. I think in the game we did okay in spells, but we could have been better with the ball. We defended well but then we just gave the ball back. Celtic are a good side and a hard team to beat. It was a competitive game but we need to do better next time.

"I think the fight was there throughout and we made sure we were giving Celtic a battle. We need to take the positives into the match against Hearts on Wednesday."

Boss Dean Gibson added: "I'm hurt and deflated. The games against Celtic, Rangers and Glasgow City last season were competitive because we made it hard for them to break us down, although we didn't really look a threat going forward. But yesterday we looked dangerous on the counter and we saw two great strikes to level it out at 1-1. And when it gets to 90 minutes just don't lose the game because there is no coming back at that point.

"Our decision-making has got to be better where we position ourselves on the pitch. We're not happy but we have shown that we're going to be a competitive side this year and I have no doubt we'll be challenging for the top four over the course of the season."

Elsewhere in SWPL 1, Spartans were held to a goalless draw by Aberdeen at Ainslie Park and Hearts lost 3-0 to Rangers at Oriam.

In SWPL 2, Boroughmuir Thistle and Stirling University drew 0-0 at Meggetland.

