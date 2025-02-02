Everything you need to know as the January transfer window enters its final 24 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clock is ticking and the hours and minutes are slipping away as Hearts and Hibs look to wrap up some late deals in the January transfer window.

The Edinburgh rivals have enjoyed promising on-field progress in recent weeks and extended strong runs of form with impressive wins on Saturday. Hearts were in lethal form in front of goal as an Elton Kabangu brace and a goal apiece from Musa Drammeh, Blair Spittal and Lawrence Shankland helped their side to a 6-0 win at struggling Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs continued to enjoy home comforts as a crowd of over 16,500 at Easter Road witnessed a goal in each half from on-loan Sunderland midfielder Nectarios Triantis and Nicky Cadden help David Gray’s men to a 2-0 win against an Aberdeen side that look bereft of confidence.

With the on-field action put to the side for the time being, the attention turns towards the last 24 hours of the January transfer window. With the clock ticking, we take a look at everything you need to know about the first transfer window of the year.

What business have Hearts conducted so far?

Hearts have been active during the last month and completed moves for four new players. Defensive duo Jamie McCart and Michael Steinwender joined from Rotherham United and Varnamo respectively, Elton Kabangu arrived on loan from Belgian club Union SG and Brann midfielder Sander Kartum completed a permanent move to Tynecastle. There have been departures with key defender Kye Rowles moving to MLS side DC United and full-back Daniel Oyegoke completed a switch to Serie A club Hellas Verona. Experienced striker Liam Boyce moved to Derry City and young midfielder Macaulay Tait completed a loan switch to Championship club Livingston.

What business have Hibs conducted so far?

It has been a quieter month for Hibs and Gambian midfielder Alasana Manneh remains the only new face to arrive at Easter Road with just over 24 hours remaining in the window. As for departures, midfielder Nohan Kenneh has joined Premiership rivals Ross County on loan and Jake Doyle-Hayes was released from his contract. Young goalkeeper Murray Johnson will see out of the remainder of the campaign with League One club Queen of the South after a loan deal was completed on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is the January transfer window deadline?

It is somewhat unusual to see the January transfer window not closing until three days into February - but the switch has taken place to bring the deadline in Scotland and England in line with major leagues across Europe. That means Scottish clubs can sign and register new signings up until 11pm GMT on Monday, February 3.

Can players be registered after the deadline has passed?

Yes, there is a scenario when new players can be registered after the 11pm deadline - but only if clubs submit deal sheets containing all of the required details on their agreements to gain an extra hour to formally complete a deal. Once the deadline has passed, clubs can sign free agents - but they will not be able to be registered until the January transfer window. Emergency loans can be agreed in exceptional circumstances and can only be used by clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two.

Your latest Hibs transfer read: Hibs boss Gray in 'anything can happen' Deadline Day claim as fans celebrate defeat of Dons