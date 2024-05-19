Where Hearts and Hibs Edinburgh derby ranks as world football’s fiercest local football rivalries named

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derby days in football always bring incredible passion, emotions and drama – but which neighbouring clubs have the fiercest rivalry? A new study claims to have the answer.

As any football fan will tell you, some matches just mean that little bit more – and nothing beats the bragging rights that come with winning a local derby.

New research by King Casino Bonus looked at the number of games played between teams in some world football’s most popular local derbies to determine the fiercest local rivalry ,and who wins each fixture overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flamengo vs Fluminense takes the title of the world’s fiercest local rivalry, with a total of 381 games between the two sides.

New research looked at rivalries in some world football’s most popular local derbies - including Hearts and Hibs.

The ‘Fla-Flu’ is one of Brazilian football’s oldest running football derbies, with both teams founded in Rio de Janeiro more than 100 years ago. The match is a cultural touchstone in Rio, with Flamengo being associated with the wealthier south zone, while Fluminense has roots in the more working-class north.

Winner: Flamengo - 139 wins (36%)

Celtic vs Rangers ranks second on the list, with 375 games played between the sides.

Known as the ‘Old Firm’, Celtic vs Rangers is one of the most prestigious local rivalries in world football, dating back as far as the late 19th century. The two Glaswegian teams have completely dominated Scottish football over the years, claiming a staggering 93 Scottish Premier League titles between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner: Rangers – 141 wins (38%)Palmeiras vs Corinthians places third on the list, with 334 games played between the sides.

This fixture, known as the ‘Derby Paulista’, pits two of São Paulo's biggest clubs against each other. Similar to Fla-Flu, the fixture has a strong cultural significance in São Paulo, representing different neighbourhoods and social classes.

Winner: Palmeiras – 121 wins (36%)Ranking fourth is Benfica vs Sporting, with 322 games played between the two sides.

The ‘Derby da Capital’ is the fiercest rivalry in Portuguese football, pitting the two biggest football teams in Lisbon against each other. The animosity between these two sides runs deep, with many matches steeped in controversy and violence, requiring special security measures on matchdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner: Benfica - 139 wins (43%)Hearts vs Hibernian places fifth on the list, with 311 games played between the sides.

Wirh just three miles separating the clubs' stadiums – Tynecastle Park and Easter Road – Hearts and Hibs have a fierce rivalry. Christmas Day of 1875 was the date of the first meeting of the pair, while the first league derby was played in September 1895, with Hearts winning 4-3 at Tynecastle. The two met in the 1896 and 2012 Scottish Cup Finals, with the Jambos winning on both occasions. Hibs fans will be only too happy to tell you, however, that the greatest game in history took place at Tynecastle on January 1, 1973. On that occasion, the great Turnbull's Tornadoes trounced Hearts 7-0 on their own turf at Tynecastle.

Winner: Hearts – 136 wins (44%)

Liverpool vs Everton ranks sixth on the list with 244 games played between the two sides.

The ‘Merseyside Derby’ is the longest running top-flight derby in English football, stretching back to the 1890’s. Despite the fierce rivalry, the fixture is known for its unique sense of camaraderie, with many Liverpool families having divided loyalties, making for a passionate, but generally good-natured atmosphere on match days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner: Liverpool – 99 wins (41%)Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid places seventh on the list, with 236 games played between the two sides.

Although the ‘Madrid Derby’ is not considered to be as big as ‘El Classico’ (Real v Barcelona), it still remains a significant fixture for both teams. The fixture itself is born out of rivalry, with Atletico Madrid being formed as a direct response to the existence of Real Madrid.

Winner: Real Madrid – 117 Wins (50%)Ranking eighth is AC Milan vs Inter Milan, with 225 games played between the two sides.

The ‘Derby della Madonnina’ (named after the golden Virgin Mary statue overlooking Milan), is one of the most unique local rivalries in world football, with both teams sharing the same stadium - The San Siro. The impressive European pedigree of both teams adds an additional layer of prestige to the fixture, with AC Milan winning the Champions league seven times, and Inter three times.

Winner: Inter Milan – 85 Wins (38%)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In ninth place on the list is Gremio vs Internacional, with 223 games played between the two sides.

Known as the ‘Gremul’, this fixture is the biggest rivalry in Southern Brazil. The rivalry between two teams from Rio Grande do Sul is closely contested, with only two wins separating the teams, and draws being the most common outcome (37%).

Winner: Internacional - 71 wins (32%)

Rounding off the top 10 is Barcelona vs Espanyol, with 213 games played between the two sides.

The underdog mentality of Espanyol in the ‘Derbi Barceloni’ often adds fuel to the fire in this fixture, with Barcelona being one of the powerhouses of world football. Espanyol has won the Spanish domestic cup, The Copa Del Rey, on four occasions, with two of them coming against Barcelona, a source of immense pride for the fierce local club.