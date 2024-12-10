Ronnie O'Sullivan has been branded an “absolute disgrace” after he withdrew from the Scottish Open – just 24 hours before his opening match in Edinburgh.

He was due to kick off the evening session at Meadowbank Sports Centre tonight (December 10) against Xing Zihao at 7pm.

The Rocket's decision to drop out comes as a massive blow to snooker fans in the Capital, who were told over the weekend that world No.1 Judd Trump and three-time world champion Mark Williams would also be absent.

Widely considered to be the greatest snooker player of all time, seven-time World Champion O'Sullivan was a major draw for fans attending this year's Scottish Open. And his late withdrawal has left fans seething after they forked out for tickets.

One disgruntled fan, who has travelled miles for the tournament, said: “I can't believe Ronnie has pulled out of the tournament. I got the train from Inverness and have tickets for his opening match. He's an absolute disgrace for doing this hours before he was meant to play. It cost me a fortune.”

Another fan outside the venue joked that O'Sullivan should be renamed “Ronnie O'Villan”, adding that The Rocket is so rich “he probably doesn't think the £100,000 prize money is worth getting out of bed for.”

A third snooker fan said he'd be selling his ticket after O'Sullivan's bombshell. “Ronnie was the one I really wanted to see. I bought my ticket ages ago, and now I'll either flog it or give it away. I should have known better – he pulled out at the last minute last year too.”

In May, O’Sullivan warned he could quit playing tournaments in Britain, insisting he will pick and choose his future tournaments, and increasingly prioritise big-money offers from Saudi Arabia and the Far East.

The 49-year-old said: “I’m contracted to do certain events in China, and I’m contracted to go to Saudi, so obviously they’ve got first dibs then it’s about spending time at home with the family.

“It’s first come, first served. I’m already signed up for eight or nine tournaments, so if I do really badly in them I might have to dip my toe in and play a few tournaments over here, but probably not.

“I don’t just turn up willy-nilly to events, there’s a tax to be paid. If people are prepared to pay it, I’ll get my cue out of my case. If they’re not, I’m content to never ever play again, and move on and do other stuff.”

O'Sullivan's contest against Xing Zihao tonight will now be replaced by Shaun Murphy's clash with Daniel Wells. Also in action tonight will be Australia's former world champion Neil Robertson. Before then, current world champion Kyren Wilson, Mark Selby and Luca Brecel all feature in the afternoon session.

The Scottish Open runs until Sunday, December 15.