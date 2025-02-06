13 bouncing Edinburgh pubs to watch Scotland vs England this weekend in Six Nations

Published 30th Jan 2025, 13:24 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 10:29 BST

Scotland continue their 2025 Six Nations when the head to Twickenham to take on England in the Calcutta Cup clash this weekend.

Scotland’s 2025 Six Nations has so far seen them win one and lose one of their opening two matches against Italy and Ireland, both of which were played at Murrayfield.

This weekend the Calcutta Cup is on the line and Gregor Townsend’s side are away from home for the first time in 2025 as they head to Twickenham to face England. The Scots are looking for a historic fifth consecutive win over their arch rivals and to put the disappointment of the defeat to Ireland behind them.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see 13 Edinburgh pubs and bars where thirsty rugby can go to watch the match – all of them within walking distance of Murrayfield Stadium.

Where: 1 Haymarket Terrace, EH12 5EY

1. Ryries

Where: 1 Haymarket Terrace, EH12 5EY

Where: 242 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8DT

2. Malones

Where: 242 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8DT

Where: 22 Westfield Rd, Gorgie, Edinburgh EH11 2QR

3. Murrayfield Sports Bar

Where: 22 Westfield Rd, Gorgie, Edinburgh EH11 2QR

Where: 1-3 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JX

4. Diggers / Athletic Arms

Where: 1-3 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JX

