Star of Edinburgh-set Netflix stalker series Baby Reindeer urges fans not to seek real-life characters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The star of Baby Reindeer issued a plea to fans, urging them to stop trying to find out who the real-life characters in the series are.

The Netflix show has become a sensation since it was released on the platform earlier this month, storming to the top of the streaming charts in dozens of countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's based on a one-man Edinburgh Fringe play which depicts the real experiences of creator Richard Gadd, who had to deal with a female stalker who showed up at his house and sent him thousands of messages.

Richard Gadd has asked fans to stop speculating over the inspiration for his Netflix series Baby Reindeer.

Since Baby Reindeer hit our screens, speculation has been rife on social media about who characters are based on.

Fans have been desperately been trying to uncover the real-life identity of Martha, the stalker played by Jessica Gunning in the series, as well as the real-life Darrien, the abusive London producer played by Tom Goodman-Hill.

A series of posts claiming to have uncovered their true identities have been viewed millions of times across social media platform X (formerly Twitter) – and this has prompted Gadd to ask for it to stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on his Instagram account, the Fife comedian wrote: “Hi everyone, people I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation.

“Please don’t speculate on who any of the real-life people could be.

“That’s not the point of our show. Lots of love, Richard.”

As reported in the Evening News earlier this month, the owners of a popular Edinburgh pub have said they were thrilled to feature in Baby Reindeer

The Hoppy, on Marionville Road, was used as one of the locations in the series, and they took to social media to express their delight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on Facebook, the pub’s owners said: “Towards the end of lockdown we were lucky enough to have been asked by Netflix to use The Hoppy exterior in the brand new Netflix series Baby Reindeer.

“The cast and crew were an absolute pleasure to have in, what a great opportunity to see the pub on the big screen. Here’s the clip for those who haven’t tuned in yet!”