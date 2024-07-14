TRNSMT 2024: 21 photos as Liam Gallagher, Garbage and Gerry Cinnamon thrill fans at TRNSMT music festival

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 14th Jul 2024, 10:41 BST
TRNSMT festival is in full swing, with thousands of music fans packing Glasgow Green to watch an all-star line-up of acts.

On Friday, around 50,000 merry revellers packed the venue to watch artists such as Liam Gallagher, Garbage, Sugababes and even a secret set by Scottish rockers Travis.

On Saturday, Rick Astley and Gerry Cinnamon wowed revellers, while acts including Calvin Harris and Enter Shikari will perform on Sunday, the festival's final day.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see 21 photos from this year's TRNSMT festival.

1. TRNSMT festival - in pictures

Take a look through our picture gallery to see 21 photos from this year's TRNSMT festival. Photo: PA

Rick Astley performing at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow.

2. Rick Astley

Rick Astley performing at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Photo: Michael Boyd

Dylan John Thomas performing at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. P

3. Dylan John Thomas

Dylan John Thomas performing at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. P Photo: Michael Boyd

Crowds storm through the gates as the gates open at the Transmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow.

4. Crowds storm through the gates

Crowds storm through the gates as the gates open at the Transmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Photo: Michael Boyd

