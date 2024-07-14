On Friday, around 50,000 merry revellers packed the venue to watch artists such as Liam Gallagher, Garbage, Sugababes and even a secret set by Scottish rockers Travis.

On Saturday, Rick Astley and Gerry Cinnamon wowed revellers, while acts including Calvin Harris and Enter Shikari will perform on Sunday, the festival's final day.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see 21 photos from this year's TRNSMT festival.

1 . TRNSMT festival - in pictures Take a look through our picture gallery to see 21 photos from this year's TRNSMT festival. Photo: PA Photo Sales

2 . Rick Astley Rick Astley performing at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Photo: Michael Boyd Photo Sales

3 . Dylan John Thomas Dylan John Thomas performing at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. P Photo: Michael Boyd Photo Sales