13 photos of Mr Boni's ice cream parlours where Edinburgh locals scoffed colossal knickerbocker glories

As locals of a certain vintage will remember, Mr Boni’s was a household name in Edinburgh, with outlets in Gilmore Place, St Mary’s Street and Cockburn Street.

These pleasure parlours were a popular choice for children’s birthday parties thanks to Mr Boni’s delicious ice cream cakes, and loved by locals, who flocked there to enjoy a wide variety of different Italian ices, and colossal knickerbocker glories.

We’ve had rummage through the Evening News archives to bring you a selection of photos showing the famous Mr Boni’s brand down the years.

Take a look through our gallery to see 13 photos of Mr Boni's ice cream parlours.

Gary Hunter, 4, of Musselburgh, enjoys a mixture of Mr Bon's parliament-flavoured ice creams, 1999.

Mr Boni's cake decorator Craig Dooner celebrates the move of Mr Boni's ice cream into Tesco's in Musselburgh.

Mr Josef Boni wins the 1999 ice cream industry British Championship award for his vanilla ice cream.