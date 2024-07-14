13 photos of Mr Boni's ice cream parlours where Edinburgh locals scoffed colossal knickerbocker glories

As locals of a certain vintage will remember, Mr Boni’s was a household name in Edinburgh, with outlets in Gilmore Place, St Mary’s Street and Cockburn Street.
These pleasure parlours were a popular choice for children’s birthday parties thanks to Mr Boni’s delicious ice cream cakes, and loved by locals, who flocked there to enjoy a wide variety of different Italian ices, and colossal knickerbocker glories.
We’ve had rummage through the Evening News archives to bring you a selection of photos showing the famous Mr Boni’s brand down the years.
1. 13 photos of Mr Boni's ice cream parlours
Take a look through our gallery to see 13 photos of Mr Boni's ice cream parlours. Photo: Third Party
2. All smiles
Gary Hunter, 4, of Musselburgh, enjoys a mixture of Mr Bon's parliament-flavoured ice creams, 1999. Photo: Ian Munro
3. Tasty cake
Mr Boni's cake decorator Craig Dooner celebrates the move of Mr Boni's ice cream into Tesco's in Musselburgh. Photo: JEREMY STOCKTON
4. Award winner
Mr Josef Boni wins the 1999 ice cream industry British Championship award for his vanilla ice cream. Medal is shown in the photograph. Photo: GRAHAM HAMILTON
