13 photos of Mr Boni's ice cream parlours where Edinburgh locals scoffed colossal knickerbocker glories

Published 14th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
While Mr Boni’s closed more than two decades ago, memories of the Capital institution remain strong for a generation of Edinburghers.

As locals of a certain vintage will remember, Mr Boni’s was a household name in Edinburgh, with outlets in Gilmore Place, St Mary’s Street and Cockburn Street.

These pleasure parlours were a popular choice for children’s birthday parties thanks to Mr Boni’s delicious ice cream cakes, and loved by locals, who flocked there to enjoy a wide variety of different Italian ices, and colossal knickerbocker glories.

We’ve had rummage through the Evening News archives to bring you a selection of photos showing the famous Mr Boni’s brand down the years.

Take a look through our gallery to see 13 photos of Mr Boni's ice cream parlours.

13 photos of Mr Boni's ice cream parlours

Photo: Third Party

Gary Hunter, 4, of Musselburgh, enjoys a mixture of Mr Bon's parliament-flavoured ice creams, 1999.

All smiles

Gary Hunter, 4, of Musselburgh, enjoys a mixture of Mr Bon's parliament-flavoured ice creams, 1999. Photo: Ian Munro

Mr Boni's cake decorator Craig Dooner celebrates the move of Mr Boni's ice cream into Tesco's in Musselburgh.

Tasty cake

Mr Boni's cake decorator Craig Dooner celebrates the move of Mr Boni's ice cream into Tesco's in Musselburgh. Photo: JEREMY STOCKTON

Mr Josef Boni wins the 1999 ice cream industry British Championship award for his vanilla ice cream. Medal is shown in the photograph.

Award winner

Mr Josef Boni wins the 1999 ice cream industry British Championship award for his vanilla ice cream. Medal is shown in the photograph. Photo: GRAHAM HAMILTON

