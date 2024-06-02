Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh’s Race for Life 2024 was held in Holyrood Park

Hundreds took part in both the 5K and 10K races, with many having donned costumes, pink t-shirts and tutus.

The race was started by West Lothian mum Jill MacGregor, who discovered she had cancer on her birthday back in 2013. The race today marked 10 years since Jill, of Uphall, finished treatment.

Jill, now 58, said: “It was some birthday present to find out I had cancer. But once there was a treatment plan in place and I knew more about what lay ahead I felt more in control. I think it’s so important that cancer is detected early. No matter how insignificant a symptom may seem, if it doesn’t go away it’s important to speak to your doctor.

“It is a privilege to start Race for Life Edinburgh in honour of everyone going through cancer right now. It felt important to push the boundaries to celebrate 10 years of being cancer free. I’m also supporting in memory of some beautiful friends who have suffered and we’ve lost to this horrible disease.”

Among those racing was also Team Rosa, who were inspired to take on the challenge for Trinity Academy pupil Rosa Ross, who recently spent her 14th birthday in hospital being treated for blood cancer.

Rosa’s mum, Rachel Edwards said: “Rosa’s cancer diagnosis was completely unexpected and shattering.

“Fortunately from the very start we were told they knew how to treat it. Fifty years ago her outlook might have been quite different. Research has led to wonderful breakthroughs and results. We want to do whatever we can to support more children and families in our position.

“Rosa is here today taking part in Race for Life after six cycles of chemotherapy. She was diagnosed with cancer on January 2 this year and I’m so proud of how she’s handled everything that life has thrown at her. She has been unbelievably brave.”

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Edinburgh.

