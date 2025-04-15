Terminal V has become an unmissable highlight in the city’s music calendar – and last year it was voted Scotland’s best festival by DJ Mag. This month's event, on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 April, promises to be another unmissable instalment for clubbers. Revellers from around the world will descend upon the Scottish capital for two unforgettable days, with over 100 acts on the bill, over many shades of techno, high energy house, trance and hard dance.