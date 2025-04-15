Edinburgh clubs: 12 incredible photos of Edinburgh's Terminal V festival since it began

As Edinburgh gets set for the Terminal V Festival 2025 this weekend, we look back at some of the event's most memorable nights.

Terminal V has become an unmissable highlight in the city’s music calendar – and last year it was voted Scotland’s best festival by DJ Mag. This month's event, on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 April, promises to be another unmissable instalment for clubbers. Revellers from around the world will descend upon the Scottish capital for two unforgettable days, with over 100 acts on the bill, over many shades of techno, high energy house, trance and hard dance.

Scroll through our gallery to see 12 photos of Terminal V events from years gone by.

1. 12 photos of Terminal V down the years

Have a look through our gallery to see 12 photos of Terminal V events from years gone by.

Terminal V is one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the country. Each sellout event sees thousands of electronic music lovers from all corners of the globe descend on the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh for a weekend of epic music from some of the biggest DJs in the world.

2. Terminal V

3. Terminal V

4. Terminal V

