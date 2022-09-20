Gangs of London will return to our screens with its second season that is set to bring another round of gripping action.

Based loosely on the video game of the same name, the first season of the BAFTA-winning show depicted an international gang-controlled version of London.

Finn Wallace (Joe Cole), the youngest son of one of the city’s most influential families, took advantage of his father’s assassination to assume control of the escalating power struggle.

Here we’ve compiled all we know about the upcoming episodes so far, including how to watch, the cast, and where the plot will go.

When will Gangs of London season 2 be released?

The Sky Atlantic Network has yet to announce the release date for Gangs of London 2, but it is likely to be released later this year.

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Elliot Finch and Joe Cole as Sean Wallace in Gangs of London (Credit: Sky)

Is there a season 2 trailer for Gangs of London?

Yes, a full trailer has been released, which you can watch on the Sky Atlantic website .

You can also catch up on season 1 through Sky Atlantic .

What can we expect in the second season of Gangs of London?

In the second season of Gangs of London, fan favourites and new characters will unite against the new regime, resulting in the unthinkable: the betrayal of loved ones and the cooperation of mortal enemies.

The official synopsis for the new season states: "One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings of series 1, the map and soul of London has been redrawn.

“The surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and ex-undercover cop Elliot is now being forced to work for the investors.

"To restore order, the investors have aligned behind heroin baron Asif Afridi and together they have installed a new ruling force in London in the form of brutal gang leader - Koba.

“His vision for the criminal landscape is a dictatorship, a world in which old school gangster codes don’t exist and in which he holds a complete monopoly over London’s drug trade.

"But this monopoly can’t last forever. The gangs are fighting back - who will win the battle for London’s soul?"

According to Sky Atlantic, the show will expose the viewers to new people and an unexpected leader will emerge, so there will be a lot of twists, turns, and exciting, cinematic action moments.

Who are the cast members of Gangs of London’s second season?

The second season will feature the return of the original cast members, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza and Valene Kane reprising their roles.

Joining the ensemble cast include Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central, The Spy) as Koba, French rapper Jasmine Armando in her first TV role as Saba, Fady El-Sayed (Baghdad Central, A Private War) as Faz, Salem Kali (Un Prophete, Dealer) as Basem and Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice, Criminal: UK) as Hakim.

The award-winning series is created by Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery.

How can I watch Gangs of London?

With a NOW Entertainment Membership , you may watch the Gangs of London season 1 box set.

Gangs of London Season 2 will premiere on Sky Atlantic in 2022 with a NOW Entertainment Membership.