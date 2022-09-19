Edinburgh’s Christmas Market will be back again this year, transforming the city centre into a winter wonderland.

The company behind London’s Hyde Park Christmas Market will be running the festivities – which traditionally include an abundance of market stalls, rides, and festive entertainment.

If you’re planning a visit, here’s what we know so far about the Christmas Market and Winter Festivals in Edinburgh 2022.

Edinburgh Christmas Market is being run by the organisers of London's Hyde Park Winter Wonderland in 2022 (Getty Images)

When is the Edinburgh Christmas Market 2022?

Edinburgh’s Christmas Market is scheduled to take place between November 19, 2022 and January 3, 2023.

What can we expect at Edinburgh’s Christmas Market 2022?

This year, as well as the traditional locations in Princes Street Gardens and The Mound, there are plans to spread Edinburgh’s Christmas Market to new parts of the city centre.

Edinburgh Christmas Market has been taking place in Princes Street Gardens since 1993 (Getty Images)

This includes new sites in Old Town’s Parliament Square and New Town’s Castle Street for ‘artisan’ markets championing Scottish produce.

There will be a new ‘Santa Land’ in West Princes Street gardens with rides, games, and entertainment. While the upper section of the East Princes Street gardens will be used for market stalls selling arts and crafts and festive food and drinks.

Edinburgh Fringe operators Underbelly will not be returning to run the festivities this year, which includes Hogmanay.

Edinburgh Christmas market in 2019 (Ian Georgeson Photography)

Instead, Angel Events – the firm behind Winter Wonderland in London’s Hyde Park – will take the reins for the Edinburgh Christmas festival for the next three years. The German company has also said it will distribute discounted tickets to Edinburgh primary schools.

Do you need to get tickets for Edinburgh Christmas Market?

As far as we know, you don’t need to get a ticket to go to Edinburgh Christmas Market – but beware of queues. In December 2021, hour-long queues formed of eager Christmas shoppers.

When is Edinburgh Hogmanay 2022?

After Edinburgh’s Hogmanay was cancelled in 2021, there will be a spectacular return of the Capital’s iconic New Year celebrations in 2022.

Unique Events – which ran Edinburgh Hogmanay from 1993 to 2017 and Edinburgh’s Christmas from 2000 to 2006 – has secured the contract to run this year’s Hogmanay.