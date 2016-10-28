New dad Mushin aims to be City’s Mighty ‘Boosh’

A NEW arrival often means existing players face a fight for their place in a squad. For Edinburgh City’s Sean Muhsin, the fresh blood that forced him out of the match day reckoning was his own baby girl.

The former Spartans midfielder returned to action as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s William Hill Scottish cup second-round draw with Forfar, who City also face on league duty tomorrow. They will be back to Station Park three days later, the victors of the cup replay facing Gary Naysmith’s East Fife in the next round at Bayview Stadium.

His return came after an enforced break due to partner Charlotte giving birth to daughter Darcie – the timing of which Muhsin admitted wasn’t conducive to forcing himself back in to Gary Jardine’s team.

“I’d managed to get myself back in to the mix after patiently waiting for a while,” he explained. “I played against Annan, and then the following week there were wee labour issues so I missed the Arbroath game and found myself back in Siberia in terms of selection.

“Then last Friday morning we went to the hospital and I didn’t get away until about midnight. I’d cleared it with Charlotte – she was like ‘I understand, you want to go to football’ but visiting was only two hours so she would only have had any company for that time. I thought ‘I’m not sure I can do that, this is quite a serious situation’ but I’m back in now!

There is something of a growing “New Dads’ Club” at City, which has apparently completely transformed the dressing-room chat for its members. “I’ve now moved from the clique in the changing-room of exchanging stories of weekend antics to now myself, Joe [Mbu] and [Jordan] Caddow at the end of every training session talking about the latest “Little Splashers’ class”, Muhsin said. “I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch as I want to do the old rocking the baby celebration for any goals, so that’s the aim.”

The opportunity to break out Bebeto’s famous celebration would be an especially welcome one tomorrow. By the time Tuesday night’s replay is over, City will have faced Forfar four times already. Muhsin however, was already familiar with the Angus outfit before this trilogy of fixtures.

“I spent a summer at Forfar before subsequently moving on to Spartans,” he recalled. “That may have been a result of the manager at the time, Dick Campbell, spending the entire eight weeks thinking my name was ‘David Fusion’. He was going over set-pieces at one point and started to catch on to the fact that people called me ‘Moosh’ but instead of that, he said ‘and back up the park at corners, I want Boosh...’ Unfortunately that nickname has stuck with a few of my close friends.

“A few of us that had played for Scottish Universities were invited up. I had four trial games and didn’t play a minute in the first two, which wasn’t a great trial. I did okay the next two and got a goal but I wasn’t really enjoying it. Dick tapped me on the shoulder after playing Berwick and said ‘David, can I get a word?’, so I think I knew how it was going to go!

“He told me it hadn’t gone too bad and could offer me something, but couldn’t see me starting for him. I said ‘it wasn’t for me anyway but thanks for the opportunity, and by the way, my name’s Sean.’ He told me ‘ah you know what I’m like son’ but it was fine.

“We boarded the bus back to Edinburgh from Berwick and I jumped off before the Forfar boys. As I was getting off I said ‘all the best for the season lads. Dick, thanks very much for the offer but all the best’ and he goes ‘don’t worry about it David’.”

Muhsin appearing on the scoresheet tomorrow may help City to a long-awaited first win this season, not to mention remind now Arbroath boss Dick Campbell who he is. Was alter ego ‘David’ a potential baby name for a son? “No, no,” he insisted. “It would have been Gary Jardine. Double barrel.”