1 . Pub quiz

In the episode 'Swotting' the Clansman hosts a pub quiz. When barman Boabby auditions for quizmasters he and the locals are terrified of 'Mark', a tough Glaswegian who did the job at 'The Gunnel'. While auditioning for the role, Mark asks who the second man on the moon was. Tam answers Buzz Aldrin, but he was "outta time, nae points, pr**k!" Also auditioning was old timer Wully MacIntosh, who confused a history question with a music answer, saying that Marie Curie discovered 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go"! Photo: Alan Peebles