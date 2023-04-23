The award-winning sitcom about the Craiglang old team ran from 2002 until 2007 when its creators and lead actors Ford Kiernan Greg Hemphill fell out, before returning in 2016 and running until 2019 when the main characters Jack and Victor died in an emotional final episode. As well as nine series on television, the show also enjoyed successful outings on stage, playing an incredible 46 sold out shows at the Hydro in Glasgow over three runs.
We relive some of the iconic Scottish TV show’s greatest funny moments, including Jack and Victory retrieving a pot of pee, the introduction of Methadone Mick and the Clansman pub quiz.
1. Pub quiz
In the episode 'Swotting' the Clansman hosts a pub quiz. When barman Boabby auditions for quizmasters he and the locals are terrified of 'Mark', a tough Glaswegian who did the job at 'The Gunnel'. While auditioning for the role, Mark asks who the second man on the moon was. Tam answers Buzz Aldrin, but he was "outta time, nae points, pr**k!" Also auditioning was old timer Wully MacIntosh, who confused a history question with a music answer, saying that Marie Curie discovered 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go"! Photo: Alan Peebles
2. Ice falls
In the third ever episode of Still Game, 'Cauld' the locals have a hard time navigating the ice with hilarious consequences. A confident Jack and Victor each proclaim "It's a pair ae these yer wanting. Permagrip. £19.99" before both slipping and falling on top of their pal Eric. Photo: Alan Peebles
3. Lost in translation
Sanjeev Kohli played shopkeeper Navid in Still Game, who provided some of the show's best one liners and quotes, including in the legendary Hogmany episode which goes back in time to a flat party in the 1970s when Navid had just arrived in Craiglang and couldn't speak much English. The Craiglang pals teach him some Scottish phrases which can't be repeated here but lead to a hilarious put down from one of the show's favourite characters. Photo: BBC Scotland/F'n'G
4. That's pure Pixar man!
The welcome introduction of Methadone Mick in the later episodes was a breath of fresh air for Still Game. The loveable junkie with a way for words first took centre stage when Jack and Victor helped him get ready for a job interview. When the pair ask Isa for some clothes for Mick, he doesn't realise she is in her flat answering them and thinks the door is talking, saying, "a magic door, that's pure Pixar man!" Photo: BBC