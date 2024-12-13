'Classic old school' East Lothian chippy renowned for serving 'finest fish and chips' up for sale
Townhouse Fish Bar, on Market Street in Haddington, is “a well-loved takeaway renowned for serving the finest fish and chips, alongside a diverse menu of pizzas, kebabs, burgers.”
The venue has attracted glowing reviews from customers online and over 1,600 Facebook followers. On its website, the owners call it “a classic old school style chippy”, serving “everything the discerning customer could desire”.
A listing for the chippy on RightBiz says the sale presents “an excellent opportunity for an enthusiastic tenant to take over a well-regarded takeaway business with a loyal customer base and untapped growth potential.”
It goes on to say it is a “trusted takeaway with a strong reputation and consistent local demand” and “offers delivery and collection services, meeting the needs of a wide audience.”
Townhouse Fish Bar is being offered for a leasehold price of £30,000, with rent of £25,000.
