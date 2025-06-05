Edinburgh cafe crowned ‘best in the city’ announces closure with heartfelt message

A beloved Edinburgh cafe has announced its closure in a heartfelt goodbye message to customers.

GF Edinburgh, on Dalry Road, shared the sad news on social media, saying it had been a “difficult decision” to make.

An entirely gluten free eatery, GF was rated by TripAdvisor as the best cafe in the Capital in 2022.

Now, after 8 years in business, the venue has shut its doors for good.

Adam Conway, who opened GF back in 2017, informed customers of the closure in an emotional post on Facebook.

He wrote: “After much reflection, we've made the difficult decision to close GF. This was not an easy choice, but one we made with careful consideration.

“Over the years, the cafe has grown into something far greater than we ever imagined – a place of connection, conversations, and community. We are deeply grateful for every visit, every conversation, and every cup shared.

“Thank you for your unwavering support, your loyalty, and your kindness. You've been the heart of GF, and we'll carry these memories with us always. Thank you for being part of the story.

“Although we won't have the chance to say goodbye in person or mark the occasion together, please know how truly grateful we are. For now, thank you, and goodbye.”