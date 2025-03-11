Edinburgh cafe issues 'sad post alert' as it announces shock closure after 5 years

The owner of a much-loved Edinburgh cafe has announced its shock closure, leaving locals gutted at the news.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Butternut Squash, located on Bath Street in the heart of Portobello, has been serving hungry customers for five years but is set to pull down the shutters for the final time on Sunday, March 30.

Owner Jen Reid shared the sad news on social media, saying it was a difficult decision to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on Facebook titled 'sad post alert', she wrote: “Unfortunately and with a very heavy heart, Butternut will close its doors on 30th March for the last time. I am sure this will come as a shock to many people and has not been an easy decision to make and come to terms with.

“Butternut has something special and that's down to the staff and customers and for that I'd like to say a massive thank you. We together have created more than just a cafe in the last 5 years.

“We hope to see as many of your friendly faces before the 30th and will be posting some special events hopefully. Please continue to support your local independent businesses.”

Hundreds of locals flocked to the comments section to express their sadness over the closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One customer wrote: “Absolutely sad to hear this! Each time visiting Porty we always stopped in for some delicious food - especially the breakfast! Whenever we've headed this way, we've always popped in. Super sad news. Good luck for the future – a loss for Portobello.”

Another said: “Absolutely gutted. You and all the staff are fantastic. I'm so sorry to read this message. Good luck in the future, you are a fantastic bunch.”

A third commented: “Noooo, so gutted. One of the best places in Porty for food. Will be sorely missed. Food was amazing, as were the staff.”

Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox. Click here to sign up.