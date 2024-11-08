Edinburgh pubs: 'Brilliant wee Edinburgh pub' with cosy beer garden is put up for sale
The Bullfinch, located on Bath Road, is said to offer an “excellent opportunity” for new owners due to its “up and coming trading location”.
Formerly known as The Pond, the cosy neighbourhood pub was transformed into a modern craft beer bar and eatery in 2021 by the teams behind Barney’s Beer and the Pitt Market.
The boozer, which occupies the bottom floor of a traditional Victorian tenement building, has a beer garden and boasts 14 draught lines of beer and cider at any time.
Popular with locals, it has a 4.5/5 rating on Google, with one customer calling it “brilliant wee pub with fantastic food”.
A listing for the pub on RightBiz reads: “This is an excellent opportunity in the heart of a very vibrant as well as up and coming trading location. Our clients are offering a long term lease of a public house with an assured and positive long-term future.
"The opportunity is likely to appeal to those interested in developing a food menu. The lease will be essentially free of tie, but the landlords would require 4 lines (out of 14) still used for their products.”
For more information, visit www.rightbiz.co.uk.