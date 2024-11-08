A “brilliant wee pub” in Edinburgh has been put up for sale – just three years after undergoing a huge makeover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bullfinch, located on Bath Road, is said to offer an “excellent opportunity” for new owners due to its “up and coming trading location”.

Formerly known as The Pond, the cosy neighbourhood pub was transformed into a modern craft beer bar and eatery in 2021 by the teams behind Barney’s Beer and the Pitt Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boozer, which occupies the bottom floor of a traditional Victorian tenement building, has a beer garden and boasts 14 draught lines of beer and cider at any time.

Popular with locals, it has a 4.5/5 rating on Google, with one customer calling it “brilliant wee pub with fantastic food”.

A listing for the pub on RightBiz reads: “This is an excellent opportunity in the heart of a very vibrant as well as up and coming trading location. Our clients are offering a long term lease of a public house with an assured and positive long-term future.

"The opportunity is likely to appeal to those interested in developing a food menu. The lease will be essentially free of tie, but the landlords would require 4 lines (out of 14) still used for their products.”

For more information, visit www.rightbiz.co.uk.