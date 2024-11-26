The brothers behind Edinburgh's oldest pet retailer are set to open new store in the city.

Dofos, who have three venues across the Capital already, will move into the premises recently vacated by Bross Bagels on Portobello High Street.

Work is currently going on to transform the former takeaway into a pet centre and dog grooming salon which will feature an in-store café.

Speaking about the new venture, co-owner Ross Davidson said: “We've decided to open in mid-January, as there's not much going on then. We will have dog grooming and all the natural products sold in our other stores. We are also planning to put in a cafe and give free coffee to everybody who comes in.

“We're going to do other things like a dog walking club and other bits and bobs. We want to be quite community driven when we come to Portobello.”

Dofos Pet Store was founded by Ross's grandparents in 1953, with their flagship shop located just off Leith Walk on Blenheim Place. After taking charge in 2015, when their mum gave up the reins, Ross and brother Craig have continued to grow the business, opening several branches across the city, including a new branch at the Gyle in November 2022.

Ross, however, admits the new Portobello pet store was not something they planned – instead it was an opportunity too good to pass up. He said: “It's all been a bit of a whirlwind to be honest. I just got out of hospital this year after about six months – and I didn't anticipate getting this new shop at all.

“I had a daughter in December last year and then shortly after got diagnosed with cancer. When I got the all clear in July, I told my wife I was going to come out of hospital and slow down. And then we got offered the Portobello shop, and it was too good to refuse.”

You can follow all the updates ahead of the opening on Dofos Instagram page at www.instagram.com/dofospetcentre1953/