Italian restaurant near Edinburgh that has won heaps of top awards goes up for sale

A multi-award-winning Italian restaurant just outside Edinburgh has been put on the market, with a guide price of £100,000.

Crolla’s Italian Kitchen, which is situated within ‘The Courtyard’ at the historic Eskmills venue in Musselburgh, has been under the same ownership for 11 years and has scooped plenty of prizes for its delicious food down the years. The large venue can seat 110 diners indoors, and another 45 in its gorgeous courtyard.

A listing for the restaurant on Rightbiz reads: “Our client has owned and operated Crolla’s Italian Kitchen since 2014 and has only reluctantly placed the business on the market to concentrate on other business ventures.

“Trading as a quality Italian restaurant, Crolla’s has won numerous local and national awards over the years highlighting the quality food and exceptional service that is offered here. The restaurant enjoys a tremendous local reputation and its unique trading location attracts customers from all over East Lothian, Midlothian and beyond.

“This is an exceptional property with an attractive entrance and fully glazed seating area to the rear. The main entrance leads into the first dining area with traditional tables and chairs, high tables and seating and well stocked bar. The rear of the property has the main dining area which is predominantly glazed, offering attractive views over the courtyard giving c.110 covers between these two areas. A shared car park is available just a few yards from the entrance”.

You can view the full listing on the RigthBiz website here.