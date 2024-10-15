Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular pub in West Lothian with a storied history dating back to 1872 is up for sale.

The Torphichen Inn, located in the historical village of Torphichen near Bathgate, is a family run establishment focusing on traditional Scottish fayre.

It is described as a cosy, traditional pub with a wood burning stove, mixed wooden chairs and tables that can accommodate 40 customers seated. It has a bar and gantry serving draught beer, wines and spirits, a restaurant, andca room which can be used for private events. To the front of the property is a spacious and well maintained beer garden with picnic benches.

It also has two letting apartments with ensuite facilities currently being used for council short term lets, and a sizable car park to the rear with space for around 20 cars.

According to West Lothian Council, the Torphichen Inn, formerly called the Burnside Inn, has been a public house since 1872. As far as can be ascertained from the vague descriptions of property in old legal records, the building was originally a Malt Barn afterwards converted into a house for public worship and thereafter again converted into a Malt Barn. Today, the exterior of the building is adorned with several crosses of St John, a reference to the history of the Order of St John, which has a long association with the village and whose history is displayed in the entrance hall of the inn today.

Available through Christie & Co, a listing for the business says there is huge potential for a new owner to repurpose the business to be more accommodation led, taking advantage of the active planning permission, or expanding the current food and beverage offering to create further revenue and growth.

It adds that the venue is “popular with tourists from all over the world”, who are “shipped in bus loads to enjoy an authentic Scottish experience”. The business is also said to benefit from a strong relationship with tour operators and is used by the local village on a weekly basis.

The Torphichen Inn is available for £450,000. More information is available on Christie & Co's website.