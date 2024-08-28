Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Italian restaurant boasting one of the best beer gardens in West Lothian has put up for sale.

Located on Mid Street in Bathgate, Liberta has been loved by locals since opening in 2012, winning the title of 'Scotland's Best Restaurant in the Central Belt' at the Scottish Italian Awards in 2022.

The lease of the popular eatery is available after a 'retirement in the family', presenting a huge opportunity for a restauranteur to set up in the centre of Bathgate.

A listing for the venue on RightBiz reads: “With a leasehold of £120,000, the new tenants could make use of a huge beer garden and fully fitted kitchen. While the ground floor has been refurbished, the upper floor would 'benefit from some investment although may suit a separate function space with the right operator”.

The ad continues: “Retirement in the family has led to the decision to lease the property. Fully fitted kitchen, good size and capable of servicing both the restaurant and takeaway offerings. Separate area for takeaway/delivery collections. The substantial beer garden space could be better utilised and laid out. It is undoubtedly the best beer garden in terms of size and potential in Bathgate”.

You can view the full listing on the RightBiz website.