West Lothian’s 11 top-rated high and secondary schools - based on Scottish government's 'gold standard'

Published 24th Aug 2024, 12:42 BST
The Times and Sunday Times has ranked Scotland's 347 state secondary schools based on exam results – and we've looked at the data to reveal the best-performing high schools in West Lothian.

The publication’s annual secondary schools league table for Scotland is based on the percentage of pupils achieving the “gold standard” of five highers in the past two years.

A full, searchable performance table for all Scottish state secondary schools can be viewed on The Times website.

Speaking about the rankings, David McCann, deputy editor of The Times and Sunday Times Scotland, said: “By publishing this information in an accessible and fully searchable guide, we seek to empower parents with information around the performance of their local schools.”

Take a look at our photo gallery to see how 11 West Lothian state secondary schools compare against each other, and where they rank on a national level.

1. West Lothian's 11 best state secondary schools

Rank for West Lothian: 1st. Overall rank for Scotland: 10th.

2. Linlithgow Academy

Rank for West Lothian: 1st. Overall rank for Scotland: 10th. Photo: Third Party

Rank for West Lothian: 2nd. Overall rank for Scotland: 29th.

3. St Margaret's Academy

Rank for West Lothian: 2nd. Overall rank for Scotland: 29th. Photo: Third Party

Rank for West Lothian: 3rd. Overall rank for Scotland: 33rd.

4. West Calder High School

Rank for West Lothian: 3rd. Overall rank for Scotland: 33rd. Photo: Third Party

