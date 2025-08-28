Point duty was clearly a key part of the job, as were football matches and protests.
1. Training for signal duty
Training for traffic signal duty under instruction from Sergeant Murray in 1963. | TSPL Photo: Ian Porteous
2. Panda on patrol
A Morris Minor police panda car sits outside the polling station at Corstorphine primary school in May 1969 | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan
3. Derby 'break in' at Easter Road
Mounted police keep an eye on the crowds at Easter Road after a "break in" - the gates had been closed 15 minutes before the start - at an Edinburgh derby Hibs v Hearts football match in January 1950. A record attendance of more than 65,000 fans saw Hearts win the match 1-2. | TSPL Photo: TSPL
4. Gayfield Square police station
Exterior of the police station at Gayfield Square, off Leith Walk, Edinburgh, in October 1964. | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait