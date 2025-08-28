Edinburgh Retro: 22 amazing photos of policing in the Capital in the 1950s and 1960s: directing traffic, hunting murderers

By Ian Swanson
Published 28th Aug 2025, 15:26 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

Six or seven decades ago there was lots of directing traffic mixed in with the murder hunts, post office raids and crowd trouble at football matches.

Policing has changed a lot since the 1950s and 1960s - as this selection of old pictures, chosen from the Evening News archive, goes to show.

Point duty was clearly a key part of the job, as were football matches and protests.

Take a look at these fascinating old photos and see what police work was like 60 or 70 years ago.

Training for traffic signal duty under instruction from Sergeant Murray in 1963.

1. Training for signal duty

Training for traffic signal duty under instruction from Sergeant Murray in 1963. | TSPL Photo: Ian Porteous

A Morris Minor police panda car sits outside the polling station at Corstorphine primary school in May 1969

2. Panda on patrol

A Morris Minor police panda car sits outside the polling station at Corstorphine primary school in May 1969 | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan

Mounted police keep an eye on the crowds at Easter Road after a "break in" - the gates had been closed 15 minutes before the start - at an Edinburgh derby Hibs v Hearts football match in January 1950. A record attendance of more than 65,000 fans saw Hearts win the match 1-2.

3. Derby 'break in' at Easter Road

Mounted police keep an eye on the crowds at Easter Road after a "break in" - the gates had been closed 15 minutes before the start - at an Edinburgh derby Hibs v Hearts football match in January 1950. A record attendance of more than 65,000 fans saw Hearts win the match 1-2. | TSPL Photo: TSPL

Exterior of the police station at Gayfield Square, off Leith Walk, Edinburgh, in October 1964.

4. Gayfield Square police station

Exterior of the police station at Gayfield Square, off Leith Walk, Edinburgh, in October 1964. | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait

