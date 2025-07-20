At the start of the 1980s, computers for most people were still a novelty, George Best was playing for Hibs and Multi-Coloured Swap Shop was on TV on Saturday mornings.
Here are some old black and white photos from the Evening News archives showing some of what was happening in Edinburgh in the early 1980s, from the Pope’s visit to pony rides on the beach.
Scroll through the carefully selected pictures to get a flavour of what Capital life was like four decades ago.
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.