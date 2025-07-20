Edinburgh Retro: 26 nostalgic pictures of growing up in the early 1980s, including George Best, Swap Shop and Darth Vader

By Ian Swanson
Published 20th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

Childhood has changed a lot in the last 40 years.

At the start of the 1980s, computers for most people were still a novelty, George Best was playing for Hibs and Multi-Coloured Swap Shop was on TV on Saturday mornings.

Here are some old black and white photos from the Evening News archives showing some of what was happening in Edinburgh in the early 1980s, from the Pope’s visit to pony rides on the beach.

Scroll through the carefully selected pictures to get a flavour of what Capital life was like four decades ago.

Secondary school pupils work with the latest Apple II computers at the Wester Hailes Education Centre (WHEC) in Edinburgh, October 1980.

1. Latest computers

Secondary school pupils work with the latest Apple II computers at the Wester Hailes Education Centre (WHEC) in Edinburgh, October 1980. | TSPL Photo: Alan Macdonald

Hibs players Peter Cormack and Jim McArthur meet two young fans, Tony Jinks and Tam Tait, at a Hibs Open Day at Easter Road in July 1980.

2. Hibs Open Day

Hibs players Peter Cormack and Jim McArthur meet two young fans, Tony Jinks and Tam Tait, at a Hibs Open Day at Easter Road in July 1980. | TSPL Photo: Bill Newton

Children mesmerised by the string puppets at the Ross bandstand in Edinburgh's Princes Street gardens, July 1981.

3. Puppet show

Children mesmerised by the string puppets at the Ross bandstand in Edinburgh's Princes Street gardens, July 1981. | TSPL Photo: Joe Steele

Young ballerinas from the June Geissler dance school rehearsing at Leith Town Hall in Edinburgh, November 1980.

4. Dance time

Young ballerinas from the June Geissler dance school rehearsing at Leith Town Hall in Edinburgh, November 1980. | TSPL Photo: Stan Warburton

News you can trust since 1873
