And this selection of old photos includes not only well-established stars like Sean Connery, Shirley Bassey and Rikki Fulton, who were still active in the late 1980s, but also big names of the future, like a young Jude Law.

And, of course, the Capital’s theatre world also includes a host of local actors and young talent who enjoy taking to the stage.

Scroll through these pictures from the Evening News archive and see the variety of what was on offer in Edinburgh’s theatres nearly four decades ago.

1 . Murder in the Cathedral John Cairney as Archbishop Thomas a Beckett in the death scene of TS Eliot's Murder in the Cathedral, performed in St Giles cathedral during Edinburgh Festival 1986. The soldiers are played by Michael David, John Shedden and Steve Dalton. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan Photo Sales

2 . Touch of Class Scottish actor and comedian Rikki Fulton was appearing in 'A Wee Touch of Class' at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh, August 1986. | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait Photo Sales

3 . Goodnight Cinders Scottish actors/comedians Walter Carr and Rikki Fulton backstage during a run of the 'Goodnight Cinders' pantomime at the Kings Theatre in Edinburgh 1987. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood Photo Sales