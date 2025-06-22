Edinburgh Retro: 29 pictures of theatre life in the late 1980s, including Sean Connery, Jude Law and Shirley Bassey

By Ian Swanson
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh’s theatres have seen a succession of famous names treading the boards as their careers advance.

And this selection of old photos includes not only well-established stars like Sean Connery, Shirley Bassey and Rikki Fulton, who were still active in the late 1980s, but also big names of the future, like a young Jude Law.

And, of course, the Capital’s theatre world also includes a host of local actors and young talent who enjoy taking to the stage.

Scroll through these pictures from the Evening News archive and see the variety of what was on offer in Edinburgh’s theatres nearly four decades ago.

John Cairney as Archbishop Thomas a Beckett in the death scene of TS Eliot's Murder in the Cathedral, performed in St Giles cathedral during Edinburgh Festival 1986. The soldiers are played by Michael David, John Shedden and Steve Dalton.

1. Murder in the Cathedral

John Cairney as Archbishop Thomas a Beckett in the death scene of TS Eliot's Murder in the Cathedral, performed in St Giles cathedral during Edinburgh Festival 1986. The soldiers are played by Michael David, John Shedden and Steve Dalton. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan

Scottish actor and comedian Rikki Fulton was appearing in 'A Wee Touch of Class' at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh, August 1986.

2. Touch of Class

Scottish actor and comedian Rikki Fulton was appearing in 'A Wee Touch of Class' at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh, August 1986. | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait

Scottish actors/comedians Walter Carr and Rikki Fulton backstage during a run of the 'Goodnight Cinders' pantomime at the Kings Theatre in Edinburgh 1987.

3. Goodnight Cinders

Scottish actors/comedians Walter Carr and Rikki Fulton backstage during a run of the 'Goodnight Cinders' pantomime at the Kings Theatre in Edinburgh 1987. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

Audience members Lynn Sheret, James Nisbet and Susan Campbell, all from Dalkeith, in the traditional suspenders and fish-net stockings, dress code for The Rocky Horror Show at Edinburgh's King's theatre in September 1987.

4. Rocky Horror Show

Audience members Lynn Sheret, James Nisbet and Susan Campbell, all from Dalkeith, in the traditional suspenders and fish-net stockings, dress code for The Rocky Horror Show at Edinburgh's King's theatre in September 1987. | TSPL Photo: Bill Stout

