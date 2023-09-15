News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh retro: These 33 amazing photos show just how much Edinburgh's city centre has changed over the years

Edinburgh's city centre has seen some very big changes over the years – but Scotland’s capital has remained one of the most beautiful cities in the world.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 15th Sep 2023, 17:07 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST

From the original trams and parades to some much-loved department stores and shopping centres, these photos will transport you back in time.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see just how much Edinburgh’s city centre has changed down the decades.

The Junction of Hanover Street and George Street.

1. Hanover Street and George Street

The Junction of Hanover Street and George Street. Photo: Unknown

The corner where George IV Bridge meets Chambers Street and Candlemaker Row in 1965 - Greyfriars Bobby statue to left of picture.

2. George IV Bridge 1965

The corner where George IV Bridge meets Chambers Street and Candlemaker Row in 1965 - Greyfriars Bobby statue to left of picture. Photo: TSPL

Princes Street and the North British Hotel from Bank of Scotland.

3. Edinburgh Views 1962

Princes Street and the North British Hotel from Bank of Scotland. Photo: TSPL

Waterloo Place and the GPO building from Register House at the East End of Princes Street shows how people of Edinburgh used all methods of transport - trams, buses, cars, horse and cart and bicycles in 1943.

4. Waterloo Place and the GPO building 1943

Waterloo Place and the GPO building from Register House at the East End of Princes Street shows how people of Edinburgh used all methods of transport - trams, buses, cars, horse and cart and bicycles in 1943. Photo: Unknown

