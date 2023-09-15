Edinburgh retro: These 33 amazing photos show just how much Edinburgh's city centre has changed over the years
Edinburgh's city centre has seen some very big changes over the years – but Scotland’s capital has remained one of the most beautiful cities in the world.
From the original trams and parades to some much-loved department stores and shopping centres, these photos will transport you back in time.
Take a look through our picture gallery to see just how much Edinburgh’s city centre has changed down the decades.
