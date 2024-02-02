1 . The Voyage of Buck

Where: 29-31 William Street, Edinburgh EH3 7NF. OpenTable says: Every neighbourhood has that one venue with a backstory that gives it a bit of an edge. At Voyage of Buck, it’s the invented – but fun – tale of fictional William “Buck” Clarence whose travels inspire the bar’s eclectic interior and its delectable cocktails, such as the optical negroni or the peach and basil sour. Photo: Third Party