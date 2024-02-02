News you can trust since 1873
12 incredible Edinburgh restaurants locals love, including some lesser-known neighbourhood gems - in pictures

OpenTable has shared some of its favourite Edinburgh neighbourhood restaurants
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:40 GMT

Edinburgh’s eating and drinking scene is thriving at the moment, which can be seen by the sheer number of new openings and national awards our eateries have won recently.

Whether you want pub food or Michelin-star dining, there are plenty of amazing restaurants in and around Scotland’s capital city that are ready to tick all your boxes.

Have a look through our picture gallery to see 13 neighbourhood gems in Edinburgh to book now, according to online restaurant-reservation service OpenTable.

Where: 29-31 William Street, Edinburgh EH3 7NF. OpenTable says: Every neighbourhood has that one venue with a backstory that gives it a bit of an edge. At Voyage of Buck, it’s the invented – but fun – tale of fictional William “Buck” Clarence whose travels inspire the bar’s eclectic interior and its delectable cocktails, such as the optical negroni or the peach and basil sour.

1. The Voyage of Buck

Where: 240 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8AB. OpenTable says: Since it opened on the old Pancho Villa site earlier in 2023, restaurateur Murray Ainslie’s first solo venture (he has formerly directed operations at Edinburgh institutions, The White Horse Oyster Bar and Chop House) has quickly generated a loyal fan base. In addition to a 40-seat restaurant, ideal for catch-ups, the Black Grape also has a wine and cocktail bar made for date nights and intimate dining.

2. The Black Grape

Where: 4-8 Lochrin Buildings, Edinburgh EH3 9NB. OpenTable says: North and Anglo Indian flavours take centre stage at The Guru – a family run restaurant which has been feeding Edinburgh residents for 30 years. Located in a historic former ice cream parlour, the decor is sleek and minimal, with turquoise booths and south Asian artwork.

3. The Guru

Where: 61 Frederick Street, Edinburgh EH2 1LH. OpenTable says: A local gem with a European heritage, Greenwoods opened in May 2021 under the helm of director Jen Nelson, who brought the brand over to Edinburgh from Amsterdam, where it has flourished since the 1980s. Now, it is the go to for beautifully plated breakfasts and brunch around Frederick Street.

4. Greenwoods

