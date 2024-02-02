Whether you want pub food or Michelin-star dining, there are plenty of amazing restaurants in and around Scotland’s capital city that are ready to tick all your boxes.
Have a look through our picture gallery to see 13 neighbourhood gems in Edinburgh to book now, according to online restaurant-reservation service OpenTable.
1. The Voyage of Buck
Where: 29-31 William Street, Edinburgh EH3 7NF. OpenTable says: Every neighbourhood has that one venue with a backstory that gives it a bit of an edge. At Voyage of Buck, it’s the invented – but fun – tale of fictional William “Buck” Clarence whose travels inspire the bar’s eclectic interior and its delectable cocktails, such as the optical negroni or the peach and basil sour. Photo: Third Party
2. The Black Grape
Where: 240 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8AB. OpenTable says: Since it opened on the old Pancho Villa site earlier in 2023, restaurateur Murray Ainslie’s first solo venture (he has formerly directed operations at Edinburgh institutions, The White Horse Oyster Bar and Chop House) has quickly generated a loyal fan base. In addition to a 40-seat restaurant, ideal for catch-ups, the Black Grape also has a wine and cocktail bar made for date nights and intimate dining. Photo: Third Party
3. The Guru
Where: 4-8 Lochrin Buildings, Edinburgh EH3 9NB. OpenTable says: North and Anglo Indian flavours take centre stage at The Guru – a family run restaurant which has been feeding Edinburgh residents for 30 years. Located in a historic former ice cream parlour, the decor is sleek and minimal, with turquoise booths and south Asian artwork. Photo: Third Party
4. Greenwoods
Where: 61 Frederick Street, Edinburgh EH2 1LH. OpenTable says: A local gem with a European heritage, Greenwoods opened in May 2021 under the helm of director Jen Nelson, who brought the brand over to Edinburgh from Amsterdam, where it has flourished since the 1980s. Now, it is the go to for beautifully plated breakfasts and brunch around Frederick Street. Photo: Third Party