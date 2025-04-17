8 ‘brilliant’ Edinburgh and Lothians pubs on National Pub & Bar Awards 2025 shortlist

The annual event, which returns to London on Tuesday June 24, will welcome all nominees to come together and celebrate their success, before discovering which venues will go on to scoop up the coveted County and Regional Winner awards.

What's more, the 2025 event will launch the Top 10 Pubs & Bars in the UK list, which has been voted for by hundreds of operators from across the country – who will take home the official title of National Pub & Bar of the Year?

In a change-up to previous years, the 94 County Winners will be announced live at the event, as well as Highly Commended venues for each area. In total, 256 pubs and bars have been shortlisted throughout Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event. “We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.

“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub & Bar Awards can help with both.”

The awards look at a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including marketing, digital presence, design, service, style of offer and investment. The venues now have over two months in which to trade off their achievement, before making their way to the National Pub & Bar Awards grand final in June.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 8 Edinburgh and Lothians pubs in the running for the National Pub & Bar Awards 2025.

2 . Cloisters Address: 26 Brougham Street, Edinburgh EH3 9JH. Nominated in Southern Scotland category. Photo: Cloisters Photo Sales

3 . Tipsy Midgie Whisky Bar Address: 67 St Leonard's Hill, Edinburgh EH8 9SB. Nominated in the Southern Scotland category. Photo: Tipsy Midgie Whisky Bar Photo Sales

4 . Broc Bar at The Bonnie Badger Address: Main Street, Gullane EH31 2AB. Nominated in the Southern Scotland category. Photo: The Bonnie Badger Photo Sales