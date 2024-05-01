Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Edinburgh city centre’s best-loved cocktail bars is hosting a ‘closing party’ this weekend – but the news isn’t as bad as it sounds.

Tonic, on North Castle Street, had regulars worried when they flagged the event on social media, but the closure is only temporary while the venue undergoes refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on Facebook from the bar’s owners titled ‘Tonic’s Closing Party’ reads: “It’s time for change at Tonic… And if you know us by now, you’ll know we don’t do things by halves.

Tonic, on North Castle Street in Edinburgh, is hosting a 'closing party' this weekend before it is given a makeover.

“So join us for your last chance to see your favourite cocktail bar in its current guise on Sunday 5th May – oh, and did we mention that it’s a Bank Holiday weekend!

“As a teaser of the all new Tonic, we’ll be launching our Don Julio Blue Frozen Margaritas for the night (expect more of these after our refurbishment!) – which also serves as a send-off to our Blue & Blended Tonic favourites of old.

“That Bank Holiday hangover will never have tasted so sweet! The night will also be soundtracked by resident DJ Marc Benaicha playing all your Tonic anthems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What else to expect from our major makeover? We’re keeping tight lipped for now, but trust us when we say this is one you won’t want to miss. Be sure to keep an eye on our socials for some teasers.