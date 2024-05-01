Beloved Edinburgh cocktail bar set to hold ‘closing party’ this weekend (but all is not what it seems)
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of Edinburgh city centre’s best-loved cocktail bars is hosting a ‘closing party’ this weekend – but the news isn’t as bad as it sounds.
Tonic, on North Castle Street, had regulars worried when they flagged the event on social media, but the closure is only temporary while the venue undergoes refurbishment.
A post on Facebook from the bar’s owners titled ‘Tonic’s Closing Party’ reads: “It’s time for change at Tonic… And if you know us by now, you’ll know we don’t do things by halves.
“So join us for your last chance to see your favourite cocktail bar in its current guise on Sunday 5th May – oh, and did we mention that it’s a Bank Holiday weekend!
“As a teaser of the all new Tonic, we’ll be launching our Don Julio Blue Frozen Margaritas for the night (expect more of these after our refurbishment!) – which also serves as a send-off to our Blue & Blended Tonic favourites of old.
“That Bank Holiday hangover will never have tasted so sweet! The night will also be soundtracked by resident DJ Marc Benaicha playing all your Tonic anthems.
“What else to expect from our major makeover? We’re keeping tight lipped for now, but trust us when we say this is one you won’t want to miss. Be sure to keep an eye on our socials for some teasers.
“Bar Tonic will be closed from Monday 6th May with our reopening date, and booking information, announced in due course.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.