An Edinburgh street food van famed for its delicious pizzas has been named as the most Instagrammable in the UK.

It comes after new research from Vansdirect revealed the UK's most popular food vans that every foodie needs to visit.

The study, which analysed social media followings of all British Street Food Award winners and runners up over the last five years, found that the Capital's Wanderers Kneaded is the most Instagrammable food van in the country.

With an Instagram following of 20,100 people, this delicious pizzeria has become a firm fixture of the Scottish capital. Having been described as 'Italy on wheels', Wanderers Kneaded has won numerous awards over the years, including the People's Choice prize at the 2023 British Street Food Awards.

Edinburgh pizzeria on wheels Wanderers Kneaded has been named as the most Instagrammable street food van in the UK. Photo: Wanderers Kneaded

Having gone down a storm at events like the Meadows Festival, the Pitt Market and the Edinburgh Christmas Market, Wanderers Kneaded moved to a permanent spot on Little King Street, just at one of the entrances to St James Quarter, in 2022. They can also be found on various days at the bottom of Meadow place, alongside Melville Drive at the Meadows, and on Portobello prom. Check their social media for updates on opening days and times.