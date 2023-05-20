News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Beyonce fans can get free lemonade at ASK Italian to celebrate Renaissance World Tour concert

Restaurant giving away free item to celebrate Beyoncé’s arrival in Edinburgh

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 20th May 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th May 2023, 13:26 BST

An Italian restaurant in Edinburgh is giving diners lemonade for free, to pay homage to Beyoncé and her iconic album.

The ‘Queen Bey’ lemonade is available in ASK Italian on Shandwick Place today, May 20 – the same day that the music sensation will play to a sold-out audience at BT Murrayfield Stadium on her Renaissance world tour. Fans who ask for the limited edition drink will receive a shimmering craft or raspberry lemonade on the house. However, there are only 50 up for grabs, so locals have been encouraged to get theirs fast.

Corinne Prior, marketing director at ASK Italian said: “Beyoncé’s world tour is one of the most talked about events of 2023. As restaurants who pride ourselves on helping people to celebrate all things, big or small, we wanted to welcome Queen Bey in style. Taking lessons from Beyoncé herself, our classic lemonade has been dressed up for the show so everyone can join in the celebrations – whether you have tickets or not.”

You can celebrate Beyoncé's arrival in Edinburgh with a free lemonade from ASK Italian on Shandwick Place.
