A total of 100 of the city’s hottest hangouts are taking part in Edinburgh Cocktail Week 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh Cocktail Week kicks off this weekend – an annual event celebrating all things shaken, stirred and everything in between.

Held from Friday October 6 to Sunday October 15 (yes, that's 10 days folks, not 7!), it allows visitors to enjoy countless delicious concoctions at a fraction of their usual price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, a total of 100 of Edinburgh’s hottest hangouts are taking part in the celebrations, each serving a £5 cocktail exclusively to wristband holders. And if that wasn’t exciting enough, the Cocktail Village at Festival Square returns with 22 pop-up bars, also serving amazing cocktails for just a fiver.

The Capital will be shaken and stirred once again with the return of Edinburgh Cocktail Week – a city-wide celebration of cocktail culture which allows you to enjoy countless delicious concoctions at fraction of their usual price.

Here is everything you need to know about Edinburgh Cocktail Week 2023.

Which venues are taking part?

A total of 100 of Edinburgh’s coolest bars and speakeasies are taking part in the 2023 celebrations. This year’s line-up boasts over 20 venues set to make their Edinburgh Cocktail Week debut – including Duck & Waffle, The Botanist, House of Gods, Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, The West End Brasserie, Patron Saint, Dizzy Izzy’s, Coco Boho, Eve at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, Brewhemia, carte blanche! and many more.

Following on from the sell-out success of last year, many firm favourites are also returning – including The Alchemist, Tigerlily, Harvey Nichols, Copper Blossom, The Dome, Tonic, Cold Town House, The Cocktail Mafia, The Boozy Cow and more.

Where is the Cocktail Village?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cocktail Village at Festival Square is the bustling social hub of Edinburgh Cocktail Week. It is open 12pm - 11pm daily (8pm close on Sundays).

Entry is free with a wristband and inside you will find 22 pop-up bars serving amazing cocktails from £5. It also has a live music stage with a jam-packed programme of local musicians and headline acts as well as tasty street food trucks and entertainment.

Pop-up bars and brands this year include: Aperol Spritz, Appleton Estate Rum, Boe Gin, Buck’s Bar, Chambord, Dead Man’s Fingers, Dizzy Izzy’s, El Jimador Tequila, Engine Gin, Grey Goose Vodka, Hoxton Spirits, Jack Daniel’s, Malibu, Mixtons, Moët & Chandon, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Patron, Rooster Rojo Tequila, Seven Crofts Gin, Sips Events, Smugglers Spirits, Stranger’s Point Gin, The Bonnie Bar Horsebox, The Herringbone Horsebox, Tia Maria, Wray & Nephew Rum. Beer - Peroni & Madrí. Street Food - Duck & Waffle, Pizza Geeks & Taberu Japanese Kitchen.

It is highly recommended to buy wristbands in advance, especially if you plan to visit at the weekends, as they sell out each year.

£5 cocktails at 100 bars

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a wristband you can sip your way around the city with £5 Signature Cocktails available from 100 of Edinburgh’s best bars.

There’s lots of new bars taking part this year, and all your firm favourites will be making a return – among them Tigerlily, Tonic, The Cocktail Mafia, Copper Blossom, Harvey Nichols, The Dome, Cold Town House and Le Monde. To see all the bars taking part, visit Edinburgh Cocktail Week's website here.

What have the organisers said?

Gary Anderson, managing director of Edinburgh Cocktail Week said: “As this is Edinburgh Cocktail Week’s fifth birthday, we want the 2023 Cocktail Village to be bigger and better than ever before.

“We’re delighted to announce that over 20 local and international brands will be joining us on Festival Square and it’s great to see some of the biggest brands in the business coming to the village for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Whether you’re looking for some fresh and fizzy, bitter, sweet, fruity or sour, there will be something for all cocktail enthusiasts to enjoy. With just under three months to go, we’re so excited about the £5 cocktails that will be available this year that we had to share a few of them early! Cheers!”

How to get tickets

Wristbands are on sale now and can be bought at www.edinburghcocktailweek.co.uk, while the full list of events, opening times and participating venues can be also be found on the event’s website.

Wristband options for 2023 are (prices inclusive of booking fees):

Weekend 1 - £9.50 (valid Friday 6th – Sunday 8th Oct)

Weekday - £7 (valid Monday 9th – Thursday 12th Oct)

Weekend 2- £9.50 (valid Friday 13th – Sunday 15th Oct)

Ten Day - £13.50 (valid Friday 6th – Sunday 15th Oct)