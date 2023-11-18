Edinburgh pubs: 12 'proper boozers' in the historic port of Leith where you still get a good pint
The old port is bursting with great places to enjoy a tipple or two, but as with many other areas of life, Leith has seen major changes in recent years – and not all of them for the better.
Much has been written about the death of the traditional boozer, and Leith pubs now have to compete with an array of wine, cocktail and craft beer bars. And that’s to say nothing about the number of old fashioned boozers which have been converted into gastropubs.
All is not lost, however, as there’s still some places where you can enjoy a pint of lager and a packet of crisps.
Have a scroll through our photo gallery to see 12 traditional pubs in Leith we’d recommend going for a pint.