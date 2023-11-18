News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: 12 'proper boozers' in the historic port of Leith where you still get a good pint

Despite all the trendy style bars popping up, there are still plenty of old-school boozers in Edinburgh’s Leith neighbourhood – and we’ve rounded up a dozen of the best ones.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 18th Nov 2023, 13:20 GMT

The old port is bursting with great places to enjoy a tipple or two, but as with many other areas of life, Leith has seen major changes in recent years – and not all of them for the better.

Much has been written about the death of the traditional boozer, and Leith pubs now have to compete with an array of wine, cocktail and craft beer bars. And that’s to say nothing about the number of old fashioned boozers which have been converted into gastropubs.

All is not lost, however, as there’s still some places where you can enjoy a pint of lager and a packet of crisps.

Have a scroll through our photo gallery to see 12 traditional pubs in Leith we’d recommend going for a pint.

Where: 367 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8SE.

1. Robbie's

Where: 367 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8SE. Photo: Third Party

Where: 24 Mitchell St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7BD.

2. The Bowlers Rest

Where: 24 Mitchell St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7BD. Photo: Third Party

Where: 296 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 5BU.

3. The Harp & Castle

Where: 296 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 5BU. Photo: Third Party

Where: 44A Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6RS.

4. Nobles

Where: 44A Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6RS. Photo: Third Party

