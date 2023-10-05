News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: 12 'proper old-school pubs' in Edinburgh’s port of Leith where you will get a good pint

Despite the large number of trendy style bars popping up, there are still a good number of old-school boozers in Edinburgh’s Leith neighbourhood – and we’ve rounded up a dozen of the best ones.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:35 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 13:38 BST

Leith is bursting with great places to enjoy a tipple or two, but as with many other areas of life, the historic old port has seen major changes in recent years – and not all of them for the better.

Much has been written about the death of the traditional boozer, and Leith pubs now have to compete with a wide array of wine, cocktail and craft beer bars.

And that’s not to mention the number of old fashioned boozers which have been converted into gastropubs.

All is not lost, though, as there’s still some places where you can enjoy a pint of lager and a packet of crisps.

Have a scroll through our picture gallery to see 12 traditional pubs in Leith we’d recommend going for a pint.

Where: 24 Mitchell St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7BD.

1. The Bowlers Rest

Where: 24 Mitchell St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7BD. Photo: Third Party

Where: 367 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8SE.

2. Robbie's

Where: 367 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8SE. Photo: Third Party

Where: 44A Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6RS.

3. Nobles

Where: 44A Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6RS. Photo: Third Party

Where: 42 Bernard St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6PR.

4. The Carriers Quarters

Where: 42 Bernard St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6PR. Photo: Third Party

