Edinburgh pubs: 12 'proper old-school pubs' in Edinburgh’s port of Leith where you will get a good pint
Leith is bursting with great places to enjoy a tipple or two, but as with many other areas of life, the historic old port has seen major changes in recent years – and not all of them for the better.
Much has been written about the death of the traditional boozer, and Leith pubs now have to compete with a wide array of wine, cocktail and craft beer bars.
And that’s not to mention the number of old fashioned boozers which have been converted into gastropubs.
All is not lost, though, as there’s still some places where you can enjoy a pint of lager and a packet of crisps.
Have a scroll through our picture gallery to see 12 traditional pubs in Leith we’d recommend going for a pint.