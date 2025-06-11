Located in Stanley Place, Abbeyhill, Bellfield Beer Garden & Tap Room is a ‘hidden gem’ that’s actually just a short stroll from Holyrood Park and the Scottish Parliament.
This secluded venue has an indoor taproom and outdoor beer garden with sheltered booths – making it perfect for those days even when the sun isn’t shining.
Bellfield Beer Garden & Tap Room offers a full range of craft beers – brewed in the onsite brewhouse – and guest beers (on draught and in can, in the fridge). There’s always a low/no alcohol option and a wide range of spirits, soft drinks from small suppliers and organic wines.
Each weekend, the venue features food from a different local pop-up to complement the beers on offer.
The management said: “Since opening our tap room and beer garden, we've been recognised for the quality of our beer and the warmth of our welcome.
“We’re often described as a ‘hidden gem’ because we’re tucked away, down a lane in Abbeyhill.
“We love good food at Bellfield and know that there’s nothing better than a beer and some seriously tasty cuisine, so there’s always a great food pop up to discover at the weekends.”
Take a look through our picture gallery to see inside this ‘hidden gem’ beer garden – and make sure to check it out.
