A new beer garden in Edinburgh where customers pull their own pints opens this week – and the first 50 punters to arrive will get a free drink.

Irish pub Malones, on Constitution Street in Leith, welcomes drinkers to the Capital's first 'Guinness Beer Garden' on Friday, June 6.

As well as outdoor seating, the new space will feature a Guinness MicroDraught system that lets customers pour their own pint of the famous 'black stuff'.

Teasing the new addition to its busy Leith watering hole, Malones said: “Looking for the best beer garden in Leith? We have just unveiled our brand-new outdoor space, offering the perfect spot to soak up the sun, sip on a cold pint, and enjoy the lively atmosphere. Welcome to Edinburgh’s first Guinness Beer Garden!

“To celebrate the launch, we’re buying a pint of Guinness or Guinness 0.0 for the first 50 customers who arrive on Friday, 6th June from 3pm onwards – so get down early and claim your free pint! T&Cs: available exclusively at Malones Leith, only one pint per customer, only the first 50 customers to order.

“As part of the launch, we’ve installed a Guinness MicroDraught system so that you can pour your own pint and then chill in the garden watching the world go by you.

“We currently only accept walk-ins in our beer garden. Fire down and we’ll see you soon!”