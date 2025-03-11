Each year, on March 17, millions of people across the world raise a glass or four to Ireland’s patron saint – and Auld Reekie isn’t short of Irish pubs where you can order a pint of the black stuff in traditional surroundings.
If you’re in Edinburgh or just visiting the city, have a look through our picture gallery to discover where you can enjoy a perfect pint of Guinness on St Patrick’s Day – and enjoy some good craic while you're at it.
Edinburgh's best Irish pubs for a St Patrick's Day pint
2. Malones
Where: 14 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QN. Malone’s is something of a Edinburgh institution and will probably be the first recommendation locals give when asked for the best Irish bar in town. Irish owned and Irish run, you’re sure to enjoy a brilliant St Patrick’s Day here. Photo: Third Party
3. Biddy Mulligans
Where: 94-96 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JR. Situated in the Grassmarket, this pub is always packed to the rafters any time you visit - never mind on St Patrick's Day! Boasting an impressive drinks list (including a huge selection of Irish whiskies) and a friendly atmosphere in great surroundings, it’s the perfect little bar to take in the celebrations. You can even enjoy drinks in ‘the Paddock’ – Biddy’s beer garden – a great place to sit and watch the world go by. Best of all the bar has a range of live music for this St Patrick's day. Photo: Daniel McAvoy Photo: Daniel McAvoy
4. Finnegan's Wake
Where: 9b Victoria Street, Edinburgh EH1 2HE. Named after the James Joyce novel, Finnegan's Wake is famed for its live music and a "party atmosphere" is assured every night. For St Patrick's day, the pub will have live music and lots more. Photo: Third Party