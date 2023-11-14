News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: Three beloved local bars named as finalists for Scotland's Pub of the Year award

Finalists for Scotland’s Pub of the Year announced – with three local venues in the running
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 14th Nov 2023, 17:47 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 17:47 GMT
Edinburgh and the Lothians has some amazing pubs – and three of the region’s finest are competing to be crowned Scotland’s best.

It comes as the finalists for the first ever Drink Awards Scotland are announced, with several businesses from the Capital making the shortlists across various categories.

The three local venues battling to be named as the nation’s best pub are the Barony Bar (Broughton Street), The Scottish Engineer (Telford Road) and Laird & Dog Inn (High Street, Lasswade). They will be competing for honours against venues in Glasgow, Burntisland, Batley and Blairgowrie.

The three local venues battling to be named as the nation’s best pub are the Barony Bar (Broughton Street), The Scottish Engineer (Telford Road) and the Laird & Dog Inn (High Street, Lasswade).

The winners will be crowned on November 21 at a glitzy ceremony in Glasgow, which will see industry professionals come together for a celebration and networking opportunity.

A spokesperson for the Drink Awards Scotland 2023 said: “We would like to thank the public for their participation in our nomination process. The large number of nominations reflects the passion and dedication displayed by this year’s finalists.

“It is truly inspiring and showcases the vibrant and ever-evolving pub and bar scene in Scotland. We congratulate all the finalists for their remarkable achievements.”

Last week, we reported that 10 bars will be competing for ‘Best of Edinburgh’ award, while another of the categories sees three local pubs named as finalists for Scotland’s ’Beer Garden of the Year’ award.

