Edinburgh restaurant wins hat-trick at Scottish Italian Awards 2023 and local chippy is 'highly recommended'
The best Italian restaurants and takeaways in Scotland were at the 10th annual Scottish Italian Awards – and several businesses in Edinburgh and the Lothians picked up prizes.
This year, the awards welcomed over 750 guests from the Italian Hospitality Industry who were treated to an Italian inspired dinner at the glittering event, held at the Double Tree by Hilton Glasgow. Everyone was welcomed by Italian Awards ambassadors and VIP guests, including celebrity chef Aldo Zilli and Great British Bake off winner Giuseppe Del Anna.
The big winners on the night from this region were Divino Enoteca, who claimed a hat-trick of awards. The Old Town eaterie, situated on Merchant Street, won prizes for Scotland's Best Wine Selection, Scotland's Best Pasta Chef and Scotland’s Best Chef.
Osteria in North Berwick, meanwhile, scooped the award for Scotland's Best Restaurant in the East. Bertie's Proper Fish & Chips on Victoria Street was Highly Recommended for Scotland's Best Fish and Chips, Vittoria on the Bridge and the aforementioned Divino Enoteca were Highly Recommended in Scotland's Best Restaurant in the East section, and Stone Fired in Prestonpans was Highly Recommend in the Best Newcomer category.
Italian Awards CEO Warren Paul said: “From the start of the Italian Awards, our goal has been to ensure that Italian businesses are given as much exposure as possible. There are some real hidden gems, winning an award at the Italian Awards can change your hidden gem into a national sensation!
“Our 10th anniversary did not disappoint, the passion and determination of Italian restaurateurs helps maintain Italian cuisine as the number one choice for diners in Scotland. I want to congratulate all winners and highly recommended businesses for 2023.
“I would urge the public to take the time to try some of these amazing Italian eateries and we look forward to welcoming everyone back for our 11th year in 2024, ci vediamo l'anno prossimo!”