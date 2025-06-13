Edinburgh’s 15 best places to buy pies, from beloved bakeries to traditional butchers

Over our Facebook page, we asked our readers to tell us where to find the best ones – and we were inundated by your suggestions.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see who locals believe to be the best pie-makers – and please tell us your own favourites in the comments section before you go.
1. Edinburgh’s 15 best places to buy pies
Take a look through our gallery to see Edinburgh’s 15 best places to buy pies, according to locals. Photo: Bald Baker Photo: Bald Baker
2. Saunderson's Quality Family Butcher
Address: 40 Leven St, Edinburgh EH3 9LJ. This Tollcross butchers, run by three generations of the Saunderson family, is famed locally for its tasty pies. Photo: Third Party
3. Mark McGill Butcher and Baker
Address: 124 Lanark Road West, Currie EH14 5NY. Plenty of our readers picked this spot at the best place to buy a pie. Photo: Third Party
4. I & L Fraser
Address: 2 Craigentinny Aveue, Edinburgh EH7 6PX. This quality butchers, which has been around for yonks, was nominated at one of the very best spots in Edinburgh to pick up a pie. Photo: Third Party
