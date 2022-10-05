For those wanting to celebrate early, The Halloween Wizard Afternoon Tea Experience will run from October 12 - 31, while The Halloweek Potions Making Experience will be available for a limited time only, from October 25 – 31.

Visitors enjoying the special Afternoon Tea Experience can sample a limited-edition food and dessert menu, including range of ‘sand-witches’, scones, and Halloween-themed desserts – such as a Bloody Chocolate Cupcake, Pumpkin Cheesecake Verrine, Halloween Macaron and Carrot Cake.

The Afternoon Tea also comes with an interactive ‘design your own’ tea blend and a ‘Spooked Tea’ iced tea – with the option to add a shot of gin for an extra kick. Prices start at £35 per person.

For the special themed potion making experience, The Cauldron has created a brand new brew-your-own potion, ‘Blood & Sinew’. This delicious invention will require customers to construct a raspberry vodka martini with DIY homemade spheres of white chocolate through a process called ‘reverse spherification’. They will then squeeze drips of ‘Creamed Unicorn’ into a sodium alginate bath, where they are ‘cooked’ by chemical reaction into squishy spheres. Non-alcoholic mocktails are also available for children and adults.

The one hour 45 minute experience includes two cocktails to brew. Prices start at £25.99 for children under 12 and £41.99 for adults.

To get visitors in to the ‘spirit’, The Cauldron will be decorated with carved pumpkins and themed decorations, and all guests will receive a warm welcome mug of ‘HallowCream’ Cider.

Edinburgh bar and restaurant The Cauldron will offer 'spook-tacular' potions-making classes this Halloween.

An eerie seasonal bar menu of molecular shots will be available, such as the ‘Bubbling Shots of Death’, the ‘Candy Corn Shot’, and ‘The Ectoplasm Shot’. Signature cocktails on offer include ‘The Three Witches’ – a sharing cocktail served in a bubbling cauldron, ‘The Doom’ – served with fire on a black slate, or a non-alcoholic option, ‘The Shirley Spellman’ – a Shirley Temple served in a bubbling, mini cauldron.

Also running throughout the month of October will be a 45 minute pumpkin carving activity. Prices start at £20 for carving with an alcohol-free ‘HallowCream’ Cider or £25 to do the activity with an alcoholic ‘HallowCream’ Cider in hand.

The magical venue will also be extending opening hours and adding extra time slots, as well as student-specific and child-friendly slots, to accommodate those on school holidays.

Craig Barnes, General Manager of The Cauldron Edinburgh, said: “We’ve gone all-out this spooky season with our Halloween Wizard Afternoon Tea and plan to deliver a product that is thematic, fun, and delicious. For us at The Cauldron Co., every day is Halloween, but now we get to share even more of that passion and enthusiasm with you through this unique food and beverage experience!”

Guests who book the seasonal experiences will be given The ‘HallowCream Cider’ - a hot and spiced apple cider infused with cinnamon and orange, ginger beer, butterscotch syrup, and topped with homemade butterscotch whipped cream and a drizzling of caramel.